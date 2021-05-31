TinCaps' streak ends with 12-2 loss to Cubs

The TinCaps came into Sunday with their first three-game winning streak of the season. But it didn't take long to see that wouldn't continue.

The South Bend Cubs built a five-run lead by the end of the third inning and went on to a 12-2 victory in front of an announced crowd of 4,995 at Four Winds Field in South Bend.

The Cubs' Tyler Durna was 4 for 5 with four runs and three RBI, including a two-run home run in the fifth for a 7-2 lead, after Fort Wayne (10-13) had gotten its first two runs in the top of the inning on Kelvin Alarcon's RBI single and Jonny Homza's RBI double.

Fort Wayne's Gabe Mosser (1-1), gave up seven runs and 10 hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked one. South Bend's Max Bain (2-1) worked five innings and allowed two runs and three hits. He struck out four and walked two.

BASEBALL

Braves' slugger Ozuna arrested

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia said officers responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon and entered a home where the front door was open and they heard screaming coming from inside. The statement said officers witnessed Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall. Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players association.

BASKETBALL

Fever loses to Las Vegas

Dearica Hamby led five Las Vegas players scoring in double figures with 22 points, Liz Cambage added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and the Aces beat the Indiana Fever 101-78 in Las Vegas. The Aces (5-2) also beat Indiana 113-77 on Friday. Victoria Vivians led the Fever (1-7) with a season-high 17 points.

HOCKEY

Lightning, Avs get playoff wins

Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in Raleigh, North Carolina, to open their second-round playoff series. ... Colorado beat Vegas 7-1 in their series opener at Denver.

MOTORCYCLE RACING

Swiss rider, 19, killed in crash

Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier died after a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19.

SOCCER

US men fall to Switzerland

Steven Zuber scored after failed clearances by Sergiño Dest and Tim Ream in the 63rd minute, and host Switzerland beat the United States 2-1 at St. Gallen to stop the Americans' nine-game unbeaten streak. Sebastian Lletget put the 20th-ranked U.S. ahead in the fifth minute, but Ricardo Rodriguez tied the score for the No. 13 Swiss in the 10th minute. The U.S. plays Honduras in Denver on Thursday in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.