Braves star Ozuna's bond set at $20,000

ATLANTA – Braves star Marcell Ozuna was granted a $20,000 bond Monday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.

Ozuna was jailed Saturday after police officers in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs said they witnessed him attacking his wife, Genesis, while responding to a 911 call.

During his initial appearance in Fulton County Magistrate Court, Ozuna was ordered to have no contact with his wife. He was expected to be released from jail later Monday.

In court, attorneys said the couple were in the process of divorce. Genesis Ozuna was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Miami a year ago.

A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered a home where the front door was open and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand. Police said the victim had visible injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

BASEBALL

MLB moves

The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the club's 27th man for its doubleheader against the Indians. ... The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list after he had an appendectomy Sunday.

COLLEGES

NCAA baseball tourney revealed

Arkansas was rewarded for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament. The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals, including at Notre Dame. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Virginia wins lacrosse title

In East Hartford, Connecticut, Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece, goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds, and Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland 17-16 to win its second straight NCAA men's lacrosse championship. The Cavaliers (14-4) won their seventh national championship and ended a 17-game winning streak by Maryland (15-1) dating to last season.

HOCKEY

Avs forward loses appeal

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri following his illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round series against St. Louis. Bettman heard Kadri's appeal before announcing his decision. The incident took place at 6:26 of the third period May 19. Kadri was assessed a match penalty for the check to Faulk.

US shuts out Germany

In Riga, Latvia, Cal Petersen had 33 saves for his second consecutive shutout, and the United States won its fifth straight game at world hockey championship with a 2-0 victory over Germany. Jason Robertson and Colin Blackwell scored for the U.S., which will close out its preliminary round games today against winless Italy.