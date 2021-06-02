FWFC to host Indy team in charity match

Fort Wayne FC will host the Indy Old Bhoys of the Ohio Valley Premier League today in a charity friendly at Fort Wayne Sport Club on Ardmore Avenue.

One of 22 OVPL clubs, Old Bhoys currently stand 2-0, outscoring its first two opponents 8-2.

Admission is $5 for the 7 p.m. game, with all proceeds going to the Fort Wayne Sport Club Capital Improvement Fund. Sport Club will sell beer, hot dogs and brats, while the Sport Club Youth Club will sell concessions.

“We'll try to put on a good show, but it's really another game for the fans to see what else is behind the curtain,” Sport Club adult competitive soccer director Dave Bennett said. “We'll try to raise some money for Sport Club and give the Fort Wayne FC players another chance to get out and play.”

Baseball

Cy Young winner Marshall, 78, dies

Mike Marshall, who became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award when he set a major league record by pitching 106 games in a season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 78.

Basketball

Embiid doubtful to play Game 5

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for today's Game 5 against Washington because of a sore right knee.

Colleges

Boilers, Wolfpack to meet Dec. 12

Purdue men's basketball will take on N.C. State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Times and television assignments will be announced. The Boilermakers were scheduled to play West Virginia in the 2020 BHoF Invitational, but that event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wolfpack went 14-11 last season.

Fishing

Free fishing days

Indiana residents can fish the state's public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp Saturday and Sunday. The free fishing days kick off National Fishing and Boating Week, a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational fishing and boating. For information, go to on.IN.gov/fishfree. Another free fishing day will be Sept. 25.

Football

Titans promote female scout

Tennessee promoted three scouts with Mical Johnson the franchise's first woman working full time in the scouting department. The organization has had women working in the scouting department and as assistants to the general manager among other roles. Johnson was an intern with the Titans last fall in the Women in Football program.

CFL's Edmonton team now Elks

The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks. Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL's Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.

Hockey

US beats Italy

In Riga, Latvia, Kevin Labanc and Conor Garland scored two goals apiece and the United States won its sixth straight game with a 4-2 victory over Italy in its final preliminary game at the world hockey championship. With the victory, the U.S. clinched first in Group B and will play Slovakia in the quarterfinals, which start Thursday.

Horse racing

Essential Quality Belmont favorite

Essential Quality was set as a 2-1 favorite for the Belmont Stakes, which will be run without a horse from trainer Bob Baffert pending an investigation into Medina Spirit's failed drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby. Essential Quality, who drew the No. 2 post position, went off as the Derby favorite and finished fourth. Brad Cox's other Derby horse, Mandaloun, would be named the winner of that race if Medina Spirit is disqualified, but Cox opted to only run Essential Quality in the Belmont.

Miscellaneous

Florida passes transgender bill

Florida's Republican governor signed a bill barring transgender females from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes born as girls, plunging the state into the national culture war over transgender rights. The new law, sure to be challenged as unconstitutional, inflames an already contentious discussion unfolding nationally as Republican-controlled states move to limit the rights of LGBTQ people.