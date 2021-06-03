TinCaps' Espinoza solid in soggy victory

A 72-minute rain delay at the start of Wednesday's game did not keep the TinCaps from evening the series behind a solid start from Anderson Espinoza, good bullpen work and timely hitting in a 6-1 victory at Parkview Field.

Espinoza, the team's top prospect, pitched three perfect innings, his longest outing since 2016 and struck out three. He touched 98 mph with his fastball, the hardest he has thrown this season.

Earlier Wednesday, TinCaps left-hander Ethan Elliott was named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Month for May after going 1-1 in five starts with a 1.46 ERA that ranked second in the league. His 38 strikeouts led the league and the 24-year-old will take the mound tonight against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 p.m.

The Padres also placed TinCaps outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton on the seven-day injured list. Williams-Sutton came out of Tuesday's game after getting hit in the head with an off-speed pitch. The Padres also promoted right-handed reliever Felix Minjarez from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne.

TinCaps outfielder Agustin Ruiz, the High-A Central leader in RBI, began a two-game suspension for his role in the team's altercation with South Bend last week. Kelvin Melean was activated from the suspended list.

Baseball

Brenly apologizes for comment

Arizona broadcaster Bob Brenly issued an apology for a comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman's head covering that the right-hander said had racist undertones. Brenly made the remark about Stroman's headwear during the fourth inning Tuesday night.

Basketball

Fort Wayne Champs eye TBT

The Fort Wayne Champs have applied to get into The Basketball Tournament, the annual single-elimination tournament in which they've played five times before. The team made one player from its roster public – former Mad Ants star Stephan Hicks – and plans to reveal more in the coming days.

Hockey

Gazzola left off All-Rookie team

The ECHL unveiled its All-Rookie Team and it did not include the Komets' Randy Gazzola, whose 26 points were third among rookie defensemen in just 43 games heading into the team's late game Wednesday at Utah. On the team, chosen by coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, are: Wichita goalie Evan Weninger, Wichita defenseman Dean Stewart, Greenville defenseman Ben Finkelstein, Orlando forward Joseph Garreffa, Utah forward Matthew Boucher and Wichita forward Jay Dickman.

SOCCER

FWFC friendly rained out

The Fort Wayne FC friendly against Indy Old Bhoys at Sport Club was rained out. Sport Club officials said they would attempt to reschedule.

CORRECTION

Name in caption misspelled

A Columbia City softball player's name was misspelled in a caption on Page 1B on Wednesday. The player's name is spelled Raegen Pratt.