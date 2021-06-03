Wildcat president retiring after 52 years with organization

A few years ago, a teacher friend told Bill Derbyshire that when the time came to retire, he'd just know and there wouldn't be any doubt in his mind.

“At the time, I figured he didn't know what he was talking about,” Derbyshire said. “Now I get it.”

Derbyshire, soon to be 81, announced to his Wildcat Baseball League staff recently that this would be his last season as president of the summer youth circuit.

The former Hall of Fame Elmhurst High School coach started with Wildcat in 1969 as a site director at Kekionga Middle School and has been the league president since John Grantham retired in 2004 after a 40-year career.

Derbyshire will be replaced by longtime former Concordia Lutheran High School football coach and athletic director Dean Doerffler, 66. Doerffler started playing baseball as a boy at City Utilities Park, worked for the league during his high school and college summers as a site assistant coach, and has served on the board of directors for more than 10 years along with his brother Dale.

“It's just got a long history with me and our family,” Doerffler said. “I really hope we can keep it going just like Bill has done for many years.”

Wildcat players range in age from 8 to 15, and more than 250,000 have participated over the history of the league, which started in 1961 thanks to founder Dale McMillen of Central Soya. Now the league is sponsored by the McMillen Foundation.

Registration for the current season recently started at 10 sites. Derbyshire said the numbers are on pace to match the 1,500 participants from the 2019 season after COVID-19 forced cancellation of the 2020 season.

Doerffler retired from Concordia in 2017 and has been part of the Fort Wayne sports scene as a coach and administrator for almost 45 years. He continues to serve as an assistant coach on his son Jason's Northrop football staff.

Derbyshire approached Doerffler five years ago to ask whether he had any interest in the position, and Doerffler said he'd consider it when Derbyshire felt he needed to step down. He's been shadowing Derbyshire for a month.

“There's a lot people don't realize that goes on,” Doerffler said. “Me neither. It's going to be a good thing, I think. This organization is so good for the community and the kids.”

Derbyshire said he considered stepping away last summer, but he wanted to implement some new training for the staff, and he couldn't let someone new handle the uncertainty of the restart.

“My experience with Wildcat has been so great, so rewarding,” Derbyshire said. “What I'm going to miss more than anything else is the relationship I have with all the people who help us in Wildcat. Those memories will be there forever. The closer I get, the more I know it's the right thing.”