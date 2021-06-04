Fort Wayne FC loses to Flint City

Three goals after halftime lifted the Flint City Bucks to a 3-0 USL League Two victory over Fort Wayne FC Friday night at Kettering University’s Historic Atwood Stadium in Flint, Mich.

Fort Wayne (0-3-2) kept the defending USL League Two champions off the scoreboard through the first half, but Flint City (3-0-1) pulled ahead in the 47th minute as Sebastian Chalbaud scored off a Harvey Slade assist. The hosts added tallies in the 62nd and 82nd minutes to stay unbeaten on the season.

On Sunday, Fort Wayne will return to Great Lakes Division play when the South Bend Lions travel to Shields Field for a 3 p.m. kickoff.