Foresters coach aiming for Games

For athletes training for a chance at the Tokyo Olympics, the year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of extra time for training, but also a lot of time for additional setbacks.

For Huntington University cross country and track coach Lauren Davenport Johnson, the 2021 Olympic Trials are approaching after a year of drastic changes.

While unable to further comment on the situation due to an ongoing legal investigation, Davenport Johnson took over the program after the arrest of former head coach Nick Johnson. Lauren adjusted her training schedule based on the needs of the Foresters' program.

“It changes my routine and my schedule,” she said. “A big part of my training was just knowing what to expect every week and every day, what days were workout days. Now, it's based on the HU team. It's not just any one big thing, just little things that add up that makes things a little bit different.

“One of the things that coming back to school in January was that we would go a season of change together as athletes. Me, being an athlete, them being athletes, and just working together, me taking motivation from them.

“I promised them no matter what, I would do my best to be at the Olympic Trials representing them as a team. Not every coach understands the athlete perspective at a high level. That's something different I can bring that maybe not every coach has.”

Davenport Johnson and a few Huntington athletes will be racing in the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville, Tennessee, today and Sunday.

Davenport Johnson will be racing the 1,500 meters while Foresters Emma Wilson, who won the 1,500-meter NAIA national championship last week, will be in the 5,000 meter run and Elijah Chesterman and Adrien Gentie will be running the mile.

“(Being at a meet as an athlete and coach is) going to be a new experience for me,” Davenport Johnson said. “We had an invite and I paced Emma for the 1,500 and did the 800, super low-key. I've done that before. In the past, I've been really focusing on myself but coaching at the same time, I think it'll be good because it'll be something else to put my energy into instead of just my performance.”

Davenport Johnson achieved an Olympic Trials qualifying standard time in the 800-meters in August 2019 at a meet in Cork, Ireland, with a time of 2 minutes, 2.01 seconds (OTQ is 2:02.50, while her PR is 2:00.87 set in 2018), but is still missing the 1,500 Trials standard.

The final Trials entries are due Monday.

Only 21 women have achieved the standard (4:06.00), and the 30-runner field will be filled by the next fastest times. Heading into this weekend, Davenport Johnson is “right on the bubble,” sitting in 38th with a time of 4:08.25, based on a list compiled by the website Fast Women. Her personal best in the event is 4:04.17 set in Belgium in July 2015, a month before representing the United States at the World Championships in Beijing.

“I don't know what to expect with my first major race (this weekend),” she said, “but maybe if I can knock a second off, I have a good shot (at making the Trials field). It's not something I'm going to stress.”

Beyond the Trials, what the future holds is uncertain.

“With the changes with COVID and postponement, I was planning on 2021 to be my last year, it was supposed to be the World Championships in Eugene, which would have been really cool,” Davenport Johnson said. “I'm not really sure beyond the Olympic Trials. I'm waiting to see how things play out. I still have big goals, but the COVID pandemic put things in perspective a bit more.

“I was working toward last year's Olympic Trials for eight years, it was my main focus. (After the Olympics postponement announcement) In a matter of days, that was gone. It made me rethink things, yes this is important, this is something I want to do.”

Concordia graduate Zach Panning (Brooks/Hansons) will also be running in the men's 5,000 at the meet, and Warsaw graduate Mia Beckham (Butler) will be running the 1,500.