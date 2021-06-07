Defender's injury costs FWFC

A sudden rash of injuries for Fort Wayne FC's back line proved costly in Friday's contest at Flint as well as in a 3-1 defeat to South Bend Lions FC in Great Lakes Division play in front of 1,320 fans at Shields Field on Sunday.

However, some connections Fort Wayne coach Mike Avery built during his career in soccer paid dividends again for the USL League Two club's ever-changing roster.

Following in the footsteps of Dylan Shockey, who made his first appearance with the club before participating in his first training session, Grayson Doody entered the starting lineup for Fort Wayne (0-4-2) and played 55 minutes in the afternoon heat and humidity.

Doody, a rising sophomore forward at UCLA on the Bruins' roster, arrived in the Summit City on Friday after completing his league-mandated 72-hour COVID quarantine prior to joining the club. Doody's pace and ball-handling ability provided a lift in Fort Wayne's midfield, and the former LA Galaxy youth academy player was wowed by his initial impression of the city and game-day atmosphere.

“I've only been here for three days, but it's been awesome,” Doody said. “There's a lot more greenery than I ever expected. It's beautiful.

“The team's definitely coming together, and I think there's a bright future coming ahead. From a first impression, it's been awesome.”

If Shockey, who will return to Loyola Marymount for his senior season, and Doody's initial first impressions are any indication, Avery's upbringing in Southern California unearthed dependable roster members.

“These are guys that we identified and connected with, and we've gone out and done some recruiting,” Avery said. “We're trying to identify players not only for now, but for the future as well and let them know this is a good place to play.”

With defenders Reid Sproat and Luke Morrell both ruled out after injuries suffered at Flint on Friday, Will Harris fell to the turf with an apparent leg injury just six minutes into Sunday's match. He continued on but was forced out of action in the 75th minute with the contest still at 1-all.

The limited number of rostered defenders forced players into unfamiliar positions, and the Lions (2-1-2) took advantage, with Matheus Santiago breaking the tie in the 82nd minute. Milo Yosef, who trained in the Borussia Monchengladbach academy in Germany before playing on Marshall's NCAA national championship squad this spring, added the insurance tally in the 88th.

“When Will went off, that was a big change in the game,” Avery said. “It was a good game, and we had all the better chances going in the second half until Will went off. You kind of get your heart broken on that second goal. It's a weird time to get an injury bug, but you have to deal with it. We made a couple of adjustments and they hung in there, but their heart got broken because they battled.”