Titans add offense: Trade for WR Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has agreed to a deal with Atlanta for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, allowing the Falcons to clear salary cap space while the Titans get help for Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown.

The Falcons will receive the Titans' second-round pick in 2022 and their fourth in 2023 with Atlanta sending Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023 to Tennessee pending Jones passing a physical.

The deal adds Jones to an offense than already has Henry, the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and a Pro Bowl receiver in Brown.

Jones' $15.3 million base salary is guaranteed, and he was set to cost the Falcons slightly more than $23 million against the salary cap next season. Jones holds Atlanta records with 848 catches for 12,896 yards, and his 60 touchdowns ranked second.

BASKETBALL

Harden to miss Game 2 tonight

James Harden will miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals tonight because of right hamstring tightness. Harden left Brooklyn's 115-107 victory over Milwaukee in Game 1 on Saturday night after just 43 seconds because of an injury that troubled him during the latter part of the regular season.

COLLEGES

Irish advance; Indiana State out

In South Bend, Carter Putz's grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning broke it open, and Notre Dame went on to beat Central Michigan 14-2 to send the Irish to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2002. ...

In Nashville, Tennessee, Drew Compton and Andrew Jenkins each batted 3 for 5 and Compton homered twice as Georgia Tech took control from the outset to beat Indiana State 9-0 in an elimination game of the Nashville Regional.

GYMNASTICS

Biles easily wins all-around title

Simone Biles, 24, claimed her seventh U.S. title, delivering another stunning – and stunningly easy – performance that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around gold in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights. Shaking off a somewhat sloppy start Friday, at least by her impeccable standards, Biles put on a four-rotation showcase. Her score of 119.650 was nearly five points better than runner-up Sunisa Lee and good friend and teammate Jordan Chiles.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Leo athlete chooses Rutgers

Leo senior-to-be Demetrious Allen, an All-NE8 defensive end, announced that he has committed to play football at Rutgers after a visit to the New Jersey campus.

HOCKEY

Canadiens go up 3-0 on Jets

In Montreal, Joel Armia had two goals and an assist, Carey Price made 26 saves, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Sunday to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Montreal will try to complete a four-game sweep of Winnipeg tonight at home.

NHL gets border exemption

The NHL received an exemption from Canadian health officials allowing cross-border travel for teams starting in the semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the league announced. Teams will be assigned designated hotels and have no interaction with the public.

Canada wins world title

In Riga, Latvia, Nick Paul scored in overtime on a 2-and-1 break with Ottawa Senators teammate Connor Brown and Canada won its 27th world hockey title, beating Finland 3-2 on Sunday night.

CORRECTION

Bruins athlete misidentified

Because of a reporter's error, an athlete was misidentified in a story on Page 1B on Sunday. Northrop's Tajaina McKenzie took third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the long jump.