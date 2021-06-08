Hoosiers to play pair of games in Bahamas

The Indiana men's basketball team will play two exhibition games in the Bahamas in mid-August, the Hoosiers announced Monday. The trip will last from Aug. 10-16.

Indiana will play its games against professional team BC Mega, which is based in Belgrade, Serbia. The games will take place Aug. 13 and 15 at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

“I am extremely excited to bring the Indiana Hoosiers to the Bahamas this summer,” first-year coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. “This will be an excellent opportunity for our young men to grow as a team and begin to learn our new system.”

Reservations and tickets for both exhibition games are available by going to www.atlantisbahamas.com/iu-basketball-in-paradise.

BASKETBALL

Knicks coach wins NBA honor

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was revealed Monday as the NBA's Coach of the Year for 2020-21, as determined by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league. The Knicks went 41-31, then fell to Atlanta in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

76ers, executive fined $75,000

The Philadelphia 76ers and their president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, have each been fined $75,000 for a tweet Morey sent about Golden State guard Stephen Curry. Morey and the team were fined for violating the NBA's anti-tampering rule, the league announced.

Ex-college player charged in death

A former captain of the Michigan State University basketball team was charged with murder Monday in the fatal shooting of a man in Detroit, authorities said. Keith Appling, 29, is accused of killing Clyde Edmonds, 66, on May 22.

BOXING

Mayweather fails to get knock out

Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn't stop him inside the distance. Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition Sunday in Miami. With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared.

GOLF

League honors Homestead grad

Homestead graduate Ellis Yoder, a golfer at Bentley University, was named the Northeast 10 Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Yoder finished both his undergraduate degree in computer information systems and his Master's in data innovation in a combined four years. He achieved a GPA of 3.968 in his undergraduate studies and 3.91 in graduate work. The golf team co-captain averaged 77.5 strokes over 46 rounds over three years.

SWIMMING

Local athletes advance at trials

Indiana swimmers Tristan DeWitt, a Carroll graduate, and Jacob Steele, a Snider graduate, each won an event at the first wave of the Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska, over the weekend, meaning they will advance to Wave II, where the top competitors in each event will make the Olympic team. Steele won the 100 backstroke in 55.23 seconds, and DeWitt won the 200 individual medley in 2:02.03. Steele also reached the finals in the 200 backstroke, where he finished fourth, and the 200 IM, where he finished 16th. DeWitt also reached the finals in the 100 breast. Cameron Luarde, a recent Homestead graduate, was 29th in the 200 breast preliminaries in 2:20.23.