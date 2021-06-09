Tokyo roads closed ahead of Olympics

TOKYO – Roads were being closed off Tuesday around Tokyo Olympic venues, including the new $1.4 billion National Stadium where the opening ceremony is set for July 23.

This is a clear sign that Tokyo Olympic planners and the International Olympic Committee are moving forward despite public opposition, warnings about the risks of the games becoming a spreader event, and Tokyo and other parts of Japan being under a state of emergency until June 20.

Dr. Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, warned Tuesday that cancellation was still an option.

FOOTBALL

Ex-Giants coach Jim Fassel dies

Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl, has died. He was 71. Fassel's son, John, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday. Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003, leading the team to the Super Bowl after the 2000 season. The Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-7.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Churubusco boys coach resigns

Churubusco boys basketball coach Chris Paul is stepping down after five seasons, the Eagles announced. Churubusco won its first three sectional titles in program history during Paul's tenure. The Eagles also captured a Northeast Corner Conference championship. Paul's record was 79-44, a school record for winning percentage.

HORSE RACING

Medina Spirit owners file suit

Trainer Bob Baffert and the owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky racing officials. They are seeking a temporary injunction they say is to prevent violation of due process rights and for custody of “remnant” samples of the colt's urine to prove that traces of the steroid betamethasone found in his system during a positive drug test did not come from an injection. Medina Spirit's Derby victory on May 1 is in jeopardy after a failed postrace drug test revealed 21 picograms of betamethasone in the horse. The Hall of Fame trainer and Medina Spirit owner Amr Zedan confirmed last week that a second test – or split-sample – was also positive for betamethasone.

SOCCER

US defender tells of racial abuse

U.S. defender Mark McKenzie was subjected to racial abuse on social media after his team's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final. “The amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from 'supporters' and 'non supporters' just ain't it,” McKenzie, who is Black, wrote on his Instagram Stories late Monday. McKenzie had a giveaway Sunday night that led to Jesús Corona's goal for Mexico after only 63 seconds and was whistled for a handball in the 119th minute. Ethan Horvath then saved the penalty to preserve the win. Sunday's match in Denver was paused for about three minutes in second-half stoppage time because of discriminatory fan chants.