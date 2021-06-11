FWFC nets first league win

Fort Wayne FC finally found its footing in USL League Two play, knocking off Toledo Villa FC, 3-1, at Paul Hotmer Field at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday.

Pep Casas scored for Fort Wayne (1-4-2) in the 35th minute as the visitors took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Reid Sproat,who returned from an injury sustained early in a 3-0 loss at the Flint City Bucks last Friday, gave FWFC a two-goal lead in the 68th minute.

Breno Oliviera’s converted penalty kick 10 minutes later secured the first league victory in club history for Fort Wayne FC, though Toledo did score on a penalty kick in the 88th minute.

Brett Bebej, a sophomore at Indiana that started the final 15 games for the Hoosiers, including in the NCAA national championship game, drew a start for Fort Wayne in his debut.

Samuel Sarver, a Columbus Crew academy product that will play at IU in the fall, also debuted in the starting lineup for FWFC.