Wrestling center in city set to open

Seeing other high school wrestling semistates continue to push forward, Andy Oberlin finally decided to push back. In the coming days, the second-year Homestead coach will officially open The Fort Wrestling Facility, at 1519 Goshen Road inside Gateway Plaza, in an effort to raise the competition level for area wrestlers.

“I'm trying to create a facility, a place where kids can go consistently and compete against each other,” Oberlin said. “Hopefully the best in the area are coming. If things are based out of a school system, you're limited to what the school system is allowed to do. It's pretty important, or it makes a difference, if you have a facility that's dedicated toward it.”

The Fort will feature 32 individual training circles measuring 8 feet across, which will allow for up to 64 wrestlers to train at any given time. Those training circles, purchased partly from a donation from ONE, will get put to use almost immediately after opening, as Oberlin plans to have multiple training sessions each week.

“I know (ONE) really does a good job of supporting the local community,” Oberlin said. “Once I had the business plan, I asked if they were interested in helping out, and they said yes.”

Originally, The Fort was set to host a clinic featuring Tom Ryan and Anton Talamantes today, but construction delays forced the event to relocate to SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse. Ryan, who took over the program at Ohio State in 2006, guided the Buckeyes to the 2015 national championship and has coached the squad to five national runner-up finishes.

Six of Ryan's wrestlers have won a total of 12 individual national championships. Talamantes, who runs the Black Belt Wrestling Academy in Fort Wayne, finished 127-6 in his prep career at Bishop Dwenger, earning state titles as both a junior and senior, before wrestling at Ohio State prior to Ryan's arrival.

July will feature two camps at The Fort, as Logan Stieber, who won four national championships under Ryan during his time competing for Ohio State, will hold a three-day camp from July 9 to 11. Trainers from the Purler Wrestling Academy, which propelled 43 wrestlers to state championships in 2018, will then provide training for middle and high school students July 19 to 23 and a youth camp July 23 to 25.

“I won't know until I open the doors, but I've had a lot of positive feedback,” Oberlin said. “I sent a big email blast to the coaches association, and I got a lot of replies saying this is something that has been needed for a while.

“I don't want to run an academy out of there. Really, I want to provide a training facility for academies and local wrestlers to come use my equipment.”

The facility will provide multiple training opportunities throughout the week, with live wrestling slated on Wednesdays. Oberlin noted his excitement for planned meet-the-coach sessions on Sundays, when area high school and club coaches will provide training and educate attendees on their favorite techniques.

To that end, several academy coaches plan to use The Fort to have training sessions. Along with Talamantes' Black Belt Wrestling Academy, Jimmy LaRowe and Connor Brummett of Empoweredby3 plan to run their academy at the facility. Columbia City coach Blane Culp will provide training for girls wrestlers and Eric Lopshire, a high school wrestling referee from Churubusco, will conduct freestyle training on Sundays.

The Fort features Bluetooth clocks and radios, as well as 180- and 135-inch projector screens and a pair of 70-inch TVs as part of an advanced technology system in place. In addition, bathrooms with showers on-site will be available, along with a limited weight room and other workout equipment.

Oberlin plans to use the screens to provide additional instructor visibility during camps and training sessions, as well as providing coaches an opportunity to offer remote training and instruction. The Fort could also host watch parties for major wrestling tournaments, such as the NCAA championships, world championships and Olympics.

“I want (The Fort) to be all things wrestling,” Oberlin said.