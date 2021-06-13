Danish player collapses on field

COPENHAGEN – Joel Pohjanpalo scored and Lukas Hradecky saved a penalty to give Finland a 1-0 victory over Denmark on Saturday in a European Championship game overshadowed by Christian Eriksen's collapse on the field.

The game was suspended for about 90 minutes after Eriksen needed urgent medical treatment near the end of the first half before being taken to a hospital. The Danish soccer federation said Eriksen was awake and in stable condition.

“Of course you can't play a game with such feelings,” Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said. “What we tried to do was incredible. It's incredible that the players managed to go out and try to play the second half and still be dominant. I'm very affected myself.”

When play resumed, Pohjanpalo put Finland ahead against the run of play in the 60th minute when he rose above Joakim Maehle to head home a cross from Jere Uronen. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel got his hands on the ball but couldn't keep it out.

– Associated Press