Irish use big inning to tie series with Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 9 hitter David LaManna hit a three-run home run to cap a four-run fourth inning, catapulting No. 10 overall seed Notre Dame to a 9-1 victory over No. 7 seed Mississippi State in the Starkville Super Regional on Sunday, setting up a one-game showdown for a berth in the College World Series.

The Bulldogs (44-16) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Rowdey Jordan tripled on the first pitch from Notre Dame starter Aidan Tyrell (5-1) and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tanner Allen on Tyrell's second pitch, but that was it for Mississippi State. Tyrell went 7 1/3 innings, yielding five hits while striking out six. Alex Rao closed out the win by retiring all five batters he faced after coming into the game with two on and one out.

Zack Prajzner had three singles for the Fighting Irish (34-12), driving in two and scoring. Jack Brannigan made it 8-1 in favor of ND with a homer in the sixth after Prajzner led off with a hit.

The two teams will play the rubber game of the series on today with the winner earning one of eight spots in the CWS.

Golf

Little City results

Zach Fitzgerald won the Little City, a Fort Wayne Golf Association event, going 3 under through 36 holes at McMillen Park Golf Course. He had a final-round 2-under 63. Michael Brothers placed second at 2 under, after a final-round 66. Tying for third at 2 over were Corey Potts, who had a final-round 62.

High schools

Area runner hits top national time

Addy Wiley, who just completed her junior year at Huntington North and won the 800- and 1600-meter runs at the girls state finals last week, won the mile race at the RunningLane Track Championships in Madison, Alabama, on Saturday in a time of 4:38.14. It is the fastest outdoor mile recorded by a high school girl in the country so far this year.

Area gymnast wins in Florida

Ashtyn Evans, a rising senior at Angola, was the all-around winner for the Level 9 Senior division at the inaugural National Gymnastics Association Nationals in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday through Saturday, scoring a combined 36.425 in four events. Sarah Boyd of DeKalb was seventh in the all-around with a score of 32.525.

Spartans tennis 5th in final poll

Homestead girls tennis was ranked fifth in the final IHSTECA season rankings. The Spartans reached the state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Carmel, which finishes the season ranked No. 1. Carroll finishes the season ranked 23rd.

Swimming

Olympic trials

Chase Kalisz is heading back to the Olympics after winning the 400-meter individual medley on the opening night of the U.S. swimming trials. Jay Litherland claimed the second spot on the Olympic team in 4:10.33. ...

Tristan DeWitt, a Carroll graduate now swimming at Indiana, finished 46th in the 100-meter breaststroke preliminaries in a time of 1:03.50 in Wave II of the Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha. He is also scheduled to swim in the 200 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley later this week.