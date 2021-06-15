Carroll names next boys basketball coach

Ryan Abbott will take over as boys basketball coach at Carroll, the school announced Monday.

Abbott, a former Carroll assistant coach, went 117-95 in nine seasons with Eastside, making him the Blazers' winningest coach. He also spent four years as a Carroll assistant under Marty Beasley, who left Carroll for DeKalb after 16 years leading the Chargers.

Abbott will take over a Chargers team that went 18-7 and won a sectional title this year in Beasley's final season. The Chargers have had a winning record in every season since 2012-13.

BASKETBALL

FIBA chief out amid allegations

The president of basketball's world governing body stepped aside during its investigation into alleged systemic sexual abuse of female players at his home federation. Hamane Niang “strongly denies the allegations” that he ignored abuse by coaches and officials in Mali when he led the national federation there from 1999 to 2007, the International Basketball Federation said in a statement. The New York Times published allegations implicating around 12 coaches and officials in sexual abuse that involved around 100 women players. Niang was not accused of abusing women.

Ants announce theme nights

The Mad Ants announced theme nights for the 2021-22 season, the team's 15th at Memorial Coliseum. The home opener on Nov. 6 will be a “White Out,” and fans will receive T-shirts; Jan. 1 will be a college football celebration; March 6 will be Grateful Dead Night; March 12 will be Hoops & Heroes, a celebration of frontline workers; March 20 is “Space Jam” and youth basketball day; and March 24 will be Education Day. The team's full schedule will be released at a later date.

Gansey to coach squad in TBT

Former Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey will coach the Fort Wayne Champs in The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, winner-take-all, single-elimination tourney. This year's TBT will have 64 teams vying for the prize. The Champs, managed by local player agent Garrett Martz, have applied to play in the Peoria, Illinois, region, for games beginning July 24. The final eight TBT teams will play for the championship in Dayton from July 31 to Aug. 3. The field will be announced Monday.

Olympians to play WNBA stars

The WNBA will play its All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 14 pitting the U.S. women's national team that will play in the Olympics against some of the league's best players. Voting for the WNBA's team, which starts today, will be determined from a pool chosen by fans, players and media.

COLLEGES

Former Big East leader dies

John Marinatto, the Big East commissioner during a tumultuous period of conference realignment across college sports, has died. He was 64. Providence College, Marinatto's alma mater and the school where he began a long career in college sports, said he died Saturday. The cause was not disclosed. Marinato was living in the Providence, Rhode Island, area at the time of his death.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

Jacksonville expects quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be fully cleared to practice by training camp next month. Lawrence was a limited participant as the Jaguars opened a two-day, mandatory minicamp Monday that signals the end of their offseason program. ...

Philadelphia agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens, who spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. ...

The Patriots opened their mandatory three-day minicamp with starting quarterback Cam Newton back from an injury, but one of their key cogs on defense – Stephon Gilmore – was noticeably absent. Newton participated without restriction after missing the team's final three voluntary workouts last week with a hand injury.

HOCKEY

Rangers to hire ex-Vegas coach

The New York Rangers have reached an agreement to hire Gerard Gallant as their next coach, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement. Gallant, a former Komets assistant coach, was a highly sought-after coaching candidate three years after leading Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. He is fresh off coaching Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world hockey championship.