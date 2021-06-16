Hoosier King talks, wins big

OMAHA, Neb. — Lilly King always seems to back up her big talk.

King is headed back to the Olympics after a victory in the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. swimming trials Tuesday night, ensuring she will have another big platform in Tokyo to rip into drug cheats and muse on pretty much anything else that pops into her mind.

“It's kind of what I expected,” King said.

The entire night went largely as expected. Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy and former world record-holder Regan Smith claimed the 100 backstroke events.

National team newcomer Kieran Smith added a second race to his Tokyo program with a victory in the 200 freestyle, two days after his triumph in the 400 free.

Katie Ledecky cruised through her busiest day of the trials as the top qualifier in a pair of events.

A world record-holder and another of the biggest trials favorites, King powered to the finish of the 100 breast in 1 minute, 4.79 seconds.

The 24-year-old from Evansville, got a bit of a challenge from Lydia Jacoby, who locked up the expected second spot on the Olympic team by finishing next in 1:05:28. This would be Jacoby's first Olympics.

“I was not expecting Lydia to have that incredible race,” King said. “I'm really excited to have a new partner going into Tokyo.”

In addition to her well-documented complaints about doping within the sport, King has boldly predicted the American women are capable of winning every individual event in Tokyo — a comment that will surely stir passions in the expected rivalry with the Australians.

“It's the same race we've always had: USA vs. Australia,” King said. “I know they're swimming really fast at their trials, but so are we.”