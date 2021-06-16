Season-ticket holders to get first dibs for K's

Komets season-ticket holders will have a special two-day window to buy tickets to all three potential home games for the Western Conference Finals against the Allen Americans.

That window is today and Thursday. The Memorial Coliseum box office will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the general public and go on sale Friday for the first home game, to be played Monday.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar driver hurt on bicycle

Rinus VeeKay was injured in a cycling accident and his status for IndyCar's race at Road America this weekend is uncertain, Ed Carpenter Racing said. The team said VeeKay was being treated for a clavicle injury by IndyCar's medical staff. The team said in a statement the 20-year-old was injured the day before on a cycling trail during a training ride.

BASEBALL

White Sox lose Madrigal for year

White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair tears in his right hamstring. The AL Central leaders said Madrigal was expected to be fully recovered by next spring. Madrigal was hurt last week trying to beat out a grounder. Chicago had put him on the 60-day injured list and held out hope he might recover to play again this year.

Rays ace injures elbow ligament

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn elbow ligament, the team said Tuesday, putting in doubt his future for the rest of this season and beyond. An MRI showed Glasnow had a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament and also a flexor strain. The test was done after the right-hander exited Monday night's game in Chicago against the White Sox after four innings.

A's extend deal with manager

The winningest manager in Oakland Athletics history is staying put through at least next season after the club exercised Bob Melvin's contract option for 2022 on Tuesday. Melvin has guided the A's to an 808-715 record since taking over on June 9, 2011. He recently passed Tony La Russa for most victories by an Oakland manager and last weekend became the 35th person in major league history with 1,300 managerial wins.

Scherzer goes on injured list

The Washington Nationals placed staff ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list with a groin problem. The team announced the move Tuesday, saying it was retroactive to Sunday.

BASKETBALL

Hummel to play in TBT event

Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel will play for Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team, in The Basketball Tournament. This year's TBT will have 64 teams vying for a $1 million, winner-take-all prize. Men of Mackey is managed by Ryan Kay of Fort Wayne. Hummel, who retired as a player in 2017, has been a commentator for ESPN.

Purdue lands 4-star guard

Purdue landed its third commitment to the 2022 recruiting class when four-star shooting guard Camden Heide of Minneapolis chose the Boilermakers over offers from Arizona, Iowa, Marquette and others. Heide is the No. 65 recruit in the country in 2022, according to 247sports.com, and the top-ranked player in Minnesota in his class.

FOOTBALL

Vikings sign defensive tackle

The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson before their minicamp began Tuesday, bringing back a proven interior pass rusher in the latest part of their offseason makeover.

TRACK AND FIELD

US Olympic hopeful banned

Shelby Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, posted on social media that she's been banned for four years following a positive test for what she concluded was a tainted pork burrito. Houlihan's announcement on her Instagram account arrives days before the start of U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, where the top three in each event earn a spot to the postponed Tokyo Games. She finished 11th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the 5,000 meters.