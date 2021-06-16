Top players in pickleball eye nationals

Three years ago, when Fort Wayne Pickleball Association Chairman Mike Fritsch asked about the possibility of hosting the USA Pickleball Great Lakes Regional Championships, he used to get hit with a lot of “What is pickleball?” questions.

Now, thanks to the sport's incredible growth, Fritsch instead hears a lot more of, “I've always wanted to play that.”

After being delayed for a year because of COVID-19, the Fort Wayne Pickleball Association and Wildwood Racquet Club are finally getting to show off a bit by playing host Thursday through Sunday to the Great Lakes Regional Championships. About 650 players and more than 1,500 visitors are coming to town to participate in the qualifying event for November's USA Pickleball Nationals in Indian Wells, California.

Because last year's tournament was canceled, organizers decided to keep those who had already registered in the draw, which meant adjustments were required as players moved up in skill level or partnerships in doubles changed.

The Great Lakes Region is composed of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, but this regional is open to anyone, and about 25 states and Canada will be represented in 95 brackets. Players range in age from 8 to 80, competing in doubles, mixed doubles and singles. Only the winners in each bracket will advance to nationals, but there will be other opportunities to qualify.

“We've invested a lot of time and effort into it,” said Fritsch, the tournament's co-director along with Dawn Horan. “It really helps the visibility of pickleball, and Fort Wayne as a community that plays a lot of pickleball. Fort Wayne was one of the first locations in the state to play the sport.”

Fritsch said Fort Wayne Pickleball has had more than 650 members the last five years, and he estimates there are more than 1,000 players in the area. About 75 locals will play in the regional.

“There's still a continuing shortage of courts and places to play,” he said. “Every week we get people who say they want to learn to play.”

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, racquetball and some pingpong. Players use oversized, flat-surfaced pingpong paddles to smack a wiffleball about the size of a baseball.

Games are played to 11, win by two, and most tournaments play best-of-three. Maybe because four pickleball courts can fit inside a tennis court, competitive games last about 20 minutes. Doubles play is usually close to the net, while singles play is more like tennis and requires a lot more movement.

The sport was reportedly named by the family who created the game because their dog “Pickles” would chase the ball and run off with it.

There are five courts at Lions Park, six more at the McMillen Park Community Center, a couple of courts at Leo High School, 12 inside the SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse, eight at Indian Trails Park and three at Northwood Middle School. Then there are a growing number of churches and YMCAs that are using their gyms for games.

Even the country's largest pickleball apparel company, “Pickleball Rocks,” is based partly in Fort Wayne. It was formed by Rodney Grubbs, father of Leo tennis coach Josh Grubbs, and his brother Zack, two of the area's best players.

According to the USA Pickleball Association website, there are 15,000 indoor and outdoor courts and more than 3.1 million players nationally. Both numbers are increasing about 10% every year. There are about 85 new locations to play each month. According to USAPA stats, 13% of casual players and 75% of regular players are age 55 and older, but the younger players are increasing dramatically.

Wildwood recently added the sport to its options, embracing pickleball by opening eight indoor courts, planning to transition more outside and playing host to monthly tournaments. The club will convert to 24 courts for this tournament.

“A few years ago, it was almost tennis players and pickleball players and never the two shall meet,” Fritsch said. “Since then a lot of tennis players have picked up pickleball, and I know a lot of them who aren't playing tennis as much as more.”

Fort Wayne has had more than 10 players participate in national tournaments over the last five years.