Brohm clarifies roles of defensive coaches

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm revamped his defensive coaching staff in January.

Now he's making more changes.

On Wednesday, Brohm said three of his new hires – Brad Lambert, Ron English and Mark Hagen – all will hold the title of defensive coordinator in addition to their regular positional duties.

Lambert will make the game day play calls.

In December, Brohm fired defensive coordinator Bob Diaco after just one season. He also fired then-defensive coordinator Nick Holt following the 2019 season.

Lambert will also be in charge of the linebackers, English will coach the secondary, and Hagen will coach the defensive line. Jamal Adams, who was hired in April, will coach cornerbacks. The lone holdover is special teams coordinator/defensive assistant Marty Biagi.

BASKETBALL

Hornets' Ball top NBA rookie

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist. Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award, which was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league.

Edey seeks spot on Team Canada

Purdue center Zach Edey, a Toronto native, has been invited to try out for the Canadian national team that will try to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Edey was also invited to try out for Canada's U19 team, which will compete for a spot in the FIBA U19 World Cup in July. Edey is the fourth Boilermaker to be invited to U19 tryouts this year – Jaden Ivey, Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn were selected to be part of Team USA tryouts, starting Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

HOCKEY

Rangers make coach official

Gerard Gallant is the new coach of the New York Rangers and will be tasked with taking one of the NHL's youngest clubs to the next level. The Rangers announced Gallant's hiring Wednesday after agreeing to a four-year contract with him this week. Gallant, 57, led Canada to a gold medal at the world hockey championship in Latvia after an 0-3 start. Gallant is a former Komets assistant coach.

TENNIS

Venus, Murray to be at Wimbledon

Former Wimbledon champions Venus Williams and Andy Murray will receive wild cards to compete in the grass-court Grand Slam tournament when it starts in less than two weeks. The men's and women's singles winners will each get $2.4 million, a nearly 28% decrease from 2019, although the overall reduction in prize money is 5.2%, the All England Club also announced Wednesday.

Federer loses at Halle Open

Roger Federer failed to reach the Halle (Germany) Open quarterfinals for the first time when Félix Auger-Aliassime rallied from a set down to stun the former champion 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. Auger-Aliassime, 20, is 19 years younger than the Swiss great, who has won the Halle tournament a record 10 times. Both share the same birthday – Aug. 8.