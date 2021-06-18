DeKalb grad nears dream of going for gold in discus

DeKalb graduate and discus thrower Rachel Dincoff took one step closer to achieving her Olympic dream when she threw the Olympic standard at a meet May 20 in Tucson, Arizona.

Her throw of 211 feet, 4 inches surpassed the Olympic standard of 208-4, one of five American women to do so, and is ranked second behind Valarie Allman's mark of 230-1.75 inches heading into the Olympic Trials, which start today in Eugene, Oregon.

“Not that I didn't feel too confident going into the last season, I don't think I was at my best,” Dincoff said. “I think I had some of those fears and I still don't think I understood what it took to be successful. I don't think I was at that point and now, since I've had this extra year, I feel like I've grown.”

Dincoff finished fourth at the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2017. She then fell to 12th in 2018, failing to make finals, and fouled all three throws in 2019.

“This is my come-up story,” she said. “I fell victim to my own self, changing technique two weeks prior to the meet. I thought it was going to help me throw far. I've also been able to connect with a lot of throwers and their success came from grinding through (those rough patches).

“I have no fear left. I have reached the bottom, I've embarrassed myself and I have nowhere but up to go. It's a good experience in that way, it left me fearless.”

After the initial disappointment with the announcement of the Olympics postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Dincoff's drive took over, but she also acknowledged that she was among the lucky ones that were never in search of training locations, utilizing the New Mexico State facilities and making the most of the extra time she had.

“I was fairly blessed to still be able to make it happen,” she said. “I did what I had to do. Whether it's throwing on concrete or doing drills or something in a parking lot. There's always ways to get work in. As long as you put effort and passion into that, it can transfer.”

She did not throw in a meet in 2020, but didn't lack for repetition and consistency in practice and the perfection of her own technique to get the most out of her strengths.

“I'm explosive, dynamic. I'm not crazy strong. I'm just really elevating that part of me and my technique. That's been really great. Timing and rhythm plays a huge factor in discus. That's going to be different in different athletes. Playing to your own strengths, listening to that, and how to bring out the best in you and in your throw.”

Dincoff has thrown in 11 meets so far in 2021, a little higher than an average year, but just enough for her mind to be where it needs to be heading into the Trials.

That is another aspect of her training that she developed: her mind.

“I've focused on the past years on the physical aspects of competition, I never got to work on my mind,” she said. “I confused that with passion. I thought, 'Of course I have passion, you don't have to tell me to get up in the morning and workout.' I didn't think about the mind being a factor in competition. That's been big for me. Staying level, starting to realize that if I'm too aroused at a meet, or if I'm too low up to where I need to be. And just living in the moment, too.”

Finishing top three at the Trials and going to the Olympics are the ultimate goal, but there's a balance between the big-meet anxiety, treating it like another meet, while enjoying the experience all the same.

“I'm reminding myself that I need to enjoy each day and stay in the moment and not try to get the journey over too quickly,” she said. “I want to experience all this and take in as much as I can. This experience is going to benefit me in the future. It's a reason to celebrate afterward, no matter the outcome. All I can do is go there and do my best and let my preparation shine through”