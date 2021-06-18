Dressel makes team; Manuel misses cut

OMAHA, Neb. – Caeleb Dressel locked up his spot for Tokyo, where he's expected to be one of the biggest stars in the Olympic pool.

But Simone Manuel got left behind.

In the biggest surprise yet at the U.S. swimming trials, the defending Olympic women's champion in the 100-meter freestyle failed to advance from the semifinals Thursday night.

Manuel, who tied for the gold at the Rio Olympics to become the first Black female ever to win an individual swimming event, finished fourth in the first semifinal heat at 54.17 seconds.

She just missed a spot in the final when five swimmers went faster in the second semifinal heat, with Erika Brown taking the eighth spot in 54.15 – two-hundredths faster than Manuel.

There were no such concerns for Dressel, who romped to victory in the men's 100 free in 47.39.

He finally got a chance to shine on Day 5 of the trials after a long week of waiting. When Dressel saw a “1” beside his name, he hopped on the lane rope, splashed the water and pumped his arms to whip up the crowd.

“It's a huge weight off my shoulders,” Dressel said. “I'm excited to get the job done and move forward.”

In the women's 100 free semifinals, Natalie Hinds and Olivia Smoliga were the top qualifiers in 53.55. Allison Schmitt, who already made the team in the 200 free, advanced to the final with the sixth-best time (54.08).

Manuel's failure to make it to the 100 free final means she won't be in the mix for the relays, either. She still has a chance to qualify for the team in the 50 free.

In the men's 200 breaststroke, Nic Fink made the Olympics for the first time at age 27, winning with a time of 2:07.55 in a 1-2 finish with club teammate Andrew Wilson.

Fink failed to finish in the top two at either the 2012 or 2016 trials, and he had another heartbreak with a third-place showing in the 100 breast this year. Now, finally, he's got his long-sought spot on the Olympic team.