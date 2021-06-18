FWFC draws at division leaders

Fort Wayne FC earned a 1-1 draw in USL League Two play at Kalamazoo FC on Friday at Mayors Riverfront Park in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Indiana University recruit Samuel Sarver score for FWFC (1-4-4 Great Lakes Division) inside the first 15 minutes, but Kalamazoo FC (6-1-3) drew level on a penalty kick goal from Evan Marquess in the 78th minute.

Fort Wayne, now unbeaten in three straight, pulled within one point of seventh place Grand Rapids FC in the Great Lakes Division table. FWFC plays host to the Flint City Bucks at 6 p.m. Sunday at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field.