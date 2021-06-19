31-year-old mark broken by defending shot champ

EUGENE, Ore. – Ryan Crouser screamed the moment the shot put left his hand. Before he even saw it land, he raised his arms to celebrate.

He didn't need an official measurement to know it was a world record.

Crouser, the defending Olympic champion, broke a 31-year-old world record with his mark of 76 feet, 81/4 inches at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials Friday night. He won the competition by beating world champion Joe Kovacs, with Payton Otterdahl taking third.

The outdoor mark of 75-101/4had been owned by Randy Barnes since May 20, 1990. Five months ago, Crouser shattered Barnes' world indoor record mark at 74-101/2, and the thinking was it would only be a matter of time before the outdoor mark fell, as well.

When the 28-year-old's fourth of six attempts on a mild, sunshiny evening at Hayward Stadium plunked into the dirt, well beyond where any other mark had been made, a collective gasp came from the quarter-filled stands.

About a half-minute passed while officials checked the distance. When it came up on the board, he was mobbed by his competitors over near the circle.

Crouser, who was second in the world championships in Doha in 2019, didn't miss a day of training in 2020, even with the coronavirus pandemic shutting things down across the globe. He built a homemade shot-put ring that he constructed out of two sheets of plywood and screws from Home Depot.

Another sign of his dedication: He consumes about 5,000 calories a day to retain the 320 or so pounds on his 6-foot-7 frame.

His diet consists of two big breakfast burritos in the morning, a pound of ground beef for lunch and three of the four portions from a meal delivery service at night.

The meals of a champion – and now, the meals of a world-record holder, too.

Local ties

Several athletes with local connections also competed in Eugene.

DeKalb graduate Rachel Dincoff is seeded second after the preliminary round of the discus throw. Her distance of 202 feet, 2 inches was good enough to win the first flight.

American record holder Valarie Allman fouled her first throw but threw 229-8 on her second to lead going into today's finals.

Huntington University graduate and head track and cross country coach Lauren Davenport Johnson finished eighth in the third preliminary heat of the 1,500 in 4:12.67, advancing to today's semifinals.

While she finished outside the top six in her heat, her time was good enough to be among the next six fastest times.

“It was pretty even paced throughout,” Davenport Johnson said. “Whenever there was someone new that took the lead, we'd take the opportunity and surge a bit. Everyone was all pretty tight and bunched up. I tried to stay out of trouble and run relaxed.

“We definitely picked it up over the final lap. I knew with 400 to go, I just needed to stay on the group, I'd be fine.”

With the scratches heading into the race, only four runners failed to advance to the next round, leaving a lot more on the line heading into the semifinals.

“(Today's semifinal is) going to be the most difficult race in terms of advancing,” Davenport Johnson said.

“We cut half the field (today). Going to have to go into the race and race it like it's the final and just give myself a shot at advancing.”

Concordia graduate Zach Panning finished 11th in the 10,000 in 28:05.96.After two miles, Panning was in the back of the pack but started to move up the field but couldn't hold on to the lead pack as runners started to separate, but held steady with 68-second laps.

He closed his last 800 in 2:08.

Suspension upheld

Shelby Houlihan's quest to overturn her doping suspension in time to run at this year's Olympic trials is over.

Houlihan's request for an emergency injunction from Switzerland's highest court was turned down Friday because the court didn't have the original decision to reference in order to make its own judgment.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced this week it had banned Houlihan for four years after international testers found traces of the performance enhancer nandrolone in her system.

Houlihan, who finished fourth at world championships last year in the 1,500 and holds the American record at both 1,500 and 5,000 meters, says the positive test came because she ate a pork burrito hours before the test. There are many examples in recent years of tainted meat causing positives.

Houlihan had been entered in Friday's preliminaries for both distances at Olympic trials, but her name was removed before the races started.