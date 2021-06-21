Homza, Melean help TinCaps top Dayton

Four-hit performances from Jonny Homza and Kelvin Melean helped the TinCaps close out their six-game series against first-place Dayton with an 11-2 victory in front of more than 6,800 fans at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday.

The TinCaps (18-23) won two of the last three in the series after dropping the first three. Sunday's 14-hit eruption featured a career day for Melean: his first home run since July 28, 2019, a career-high-equaling five RBI, a triple and two runs scored.

Melean gave Fort Wayne the lead for good in the second inning with a three-run blast to left that made it 3-0. He later capped the scoring with a two-run triple in the ninth, part of a five-run inning for the TinCaps with the game already in hand.

After the Dragons got within 3-2 in the fourth, Homza drove Melean in with a single to make it a two-run advantage. The Fort Wayne catcher also went 4 for 5, his first career four-hit game, and scored twice.

League strikeout leader Ethan Elliott whiffed five in four innings for the TinCaps. He also gave up two solo homers to Michael Siani. Elliott has given up 11 earned runs this season, and 10 have been on solo homers.

Fort Wayne relievers Felix Minjarez, Cody Tyler and Brandon Komar combined to toss five scoreless innings.

The TinCaps have the day off today and will start a six-game series in South Bend on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Yankees turn 3rd triple play of '21

The New York Yankees turned their record-tying third triple play this season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder walked, and Sean Murphy grounded to Gio Urshela, who stepped on third and threw to DJ LeMahieu. The second baseman relayed the ball to first to get Murph. New York turned a triple play Thursday against Toronto and also May 21 against the Chicago White Sox.

Rays to promote No. 1 prospect

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco, considered the best prospect in the minors, is set to make his major league debut. The Rays say they plan to promote Franco, 20, from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday when Tampa Bay opens a series with Boston.

Virginia blanks Vols at CWS

Logan Michaels homered for the first time this season, Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings and Virginia beat Tennessee 6-0 at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Abbott and the Cavaliers held down a Tennessee offense that hit 16 homers in its first five NCAA Tournament games.

GOLF

Nelly Korda wins in Michigan

Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Korda, who won the Gainbridge LPGA in February, finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round. Leona Maguire of Ireland was second after a 66.