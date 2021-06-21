Manuel sprints to win in 50 free

OMAHA, Neb. – When Simone Manuel whipped around to see the “1” beside her name, months of emotions came pouring out.

She closed her eyes, brought her hands together in prayer and struggled to hold back the tears.

Abbey Weitzeil, the woman she had just beaten, leaped over the lane rope with a huge smile – so happy for her friend that she didn't mind settling for the runner-up spot Sunday.

Everyone in the stands leaped to their feet, saluting Manuel's perseverance with an ovation that rocked the Omaha arena.

Days after revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Manuel provided the most stirring moment of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on its final night by winning the chaotic 50-meter freestyle.

It was all or nothing for Manuel, whose Olympic hopes came down to one hectic dash from one end of the pool to the other.

She got there first, locking up a trip to Tokyo and the chance to make more history – five years after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in an individual swimming event.

“More than anything, I'm relieved,” she said. “Today may have been the longest day of my life and the longest 50 of my life.”

While Manuel is heading back to the Olympics, Nathan Adrian's bid for a fourth appearance at the Summer Games came up just short when he finished third in the men's 50 free.

Caeleb Dressel tied his American record with another dominating performance, touching about a half-body length ahead of Michael Andrew in 21.04 seconds.

Dressel will have three individual races at the Olympics plus at least three relays.

“This is brutal, the pressure. I like it,” Dressel said. “I'm happy we executed well and in a month we get to go have some more fun.”

Andrew earned his third individual event at the Olympics by touching second in 21.48. Adrian was next at 21.73.

Track and field

In Eugene, Oregon, Keturah Orji qualified for her second straight Olympics by winning the triple jump at the U.S. track and field trials. The 25-year-old Orji turned in a top leap of 47 feet, 73/4 inches (14.52 meters) to beat Tori Franklin. Jasmine Moore out of the University of Georgia finished third to earn the final U.S. spot in the event to the Tokyo Games.

Rudy Winkler won the hammer with an American record throw.

Winkler's second toss of 271 feet, 4 inches (82.71 meters) eclipsed the national record of 270-9 (82.52) set by Lance Deal in 1996.

Winkler, 26, will be heading to the Tokyo Games along with runner-up Daniel Haugh and third-place finisher Alex Young.