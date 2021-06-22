Davenport Johnson looks ahead near fall in race

Lauren Davenport Johnson took the opportunity to recover after stumbling in the 1,500-meter semifinals on Saturday, failing to advance to Monday's final.

"Obviously disappointed with how things played out, things like that happen in racing," she said in a phone interview. "The pace was pretty slow so things were pretty bunched up."

It's unclear what happened with 600 meters to go as Davenport Johnson was starting to make her way toward the front of the field. She stumbled and avoided falling, catching herself but ending up out wide, unable to make up the time she'd lost.

It happened so fast, even she doesn't know what happened.

"It was just one of those things, just a quick thing, didn’t really have a chance to react," she said.

There are 46 women qualified for the 800 so competition is fierce. Thursday's race will be Davenport Johnson's first 800 in over two years so she's looking forward to it.

"My reason for doing the 800 was because the 800 was after the 1,500 and the 800 my favorite to run," she said. "I’m looking forward to that. ... I don’t get many opportunities to race the 800.

"It’s fun just being back in this environment. I've been away from it for so long. It's been great seeing my running friends again, people I haven’t seen for a couple years, and just being back in a competitive environment."