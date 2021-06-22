Endeavor Games at Turnstone this week

The fifth annual Turnstone Endeavor Games will come to Fort Wayne from Thursday through Saturday this week. The event, which features competition for adaptive-sport athletes, was held virtually in 2020.

Athletes will participate in clinics and competition in 12 adaptive sports: air rifle shooting, archery, boccia, goalball, sitting volleyball, softball, swimming, power soccer, tennis, track and field, and wheelchair basketball.

The individual events are free and open to the public. They will take place at four sites across Fort Wayne: air rifle shooting at The X Count Shooting Range on Merchandise Drive; boccia, goalball, power soccer, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone; track and field events at Warrior Park on Tillman Road; and swimming at Carroll High School Natatorium.

The Turnstone Games follow the 22nd annual University of Central Oklahoma Endeavor Games that took place June 10-13.

BASEBALL

Stanford ousts Arizona

Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs in Omaha, Nebraska, as Stanford defeated Arizona 14-5 in a College World Series elimination game. Stanford led 10-0 in the fourth inning and, after Arizona cut the lead in half, tacked on four more runs in the seventh to assure itself of extending its first CWS appearance since 2008 at least two more days.

Hall of Fame lifts attendance limits

The Baseball Hall of Fame's induction ceremony is returning to its standard seating format, opening the door for another big crowd in Cooperstown, New York. Hall of Fame officials said tickets will not be required for the event's free lawn seating area. The ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 8 on the grounds of Clark Sports Center and will honor class of 2020 members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. No one was selected this year.

BASKETBALL

Harden commits to Olympic team

USA Basketball's Olympic men's roster is getting closer to filled, with as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed. Brooklyn's James Harden has told the national team that is committed to playing U.S. men's national team next month at the Tokyo Games, said a person familiar with the decision. Miami's Bam Adebayo has also informed USA Basketball of his intention to play for the team at the Tokyo Games. The eight commitments, for now, all either confirmed by people with knowledge or by the player publicly: Adebayo, Harden, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Golden State's Draymond Green, Washington's Bradley Beal, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Phoenix's Devin Booker and Portland's Damian Lillard.

DIVING

Veteran coach to lead US team

Drew Johansen will serve as head coach of the U.S. diving team for the third straight Olympics. USA Diving announced its coaches and staff for the Tokyo Games on Monday, with the opening ceremony about a month away. Johansen, the personal coach for Olympians Andrew Capobianco and Jessica Parratto, also served as head coach at the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Games.

FOOTBALL

Cardinals' draft pick arrested

Zaven Collins, a first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested over the weekend and charged with reckless driving and excessive speeding. Scottsdale, Arizona, police said Monday that Collins was pulled over around 10 a.m. Sunday for allegedly driving 76 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police said Collins was booked and released later in the day.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Fremont names football coach

Fremont announced Monday that Trevor Thomas is the Eagles' new football coach. He takes over from Jim Hummer, who went 9-48 in six nonconsecutive seasons (2014 to 2018 and 2020). Fremont went 3-4 in 2020, when the team lost three games off its schedule due to the coronavirus.

SOCCER

MLS league to develop players

Major League Soccer is launching a lower-tier professional league aimed at developing young players from its academy system. The new league, which will rank below the second-division USL Championship, will begin play next year and will include teams affiliated with current MLS clubs as well as independent teams. The name of the league has not been announced. Some 20 clubs are expected to participate in the first season, which will start in March and run through the fall, concluding with a championship game in December.