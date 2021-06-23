Holiday among NBA stars on Team USA

Jrue Holiday is planning to try to follow in his wife's footsteps and win an Olympic gold medal. Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month's Tokyo Games, along with his Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton and Cleveland forward Kevin Love, said to a person with knowledge of the decisions.

In 2012, Lauren Cheney won her second consecutive Olympic gold as part of the U.S. women's soccer team.

Others who have committed so far: Miami's Bam Adebayo, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Golden State's Draymond Green, Washington's Bradley Beal, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Phoenix's Devin Booker and Portland's Damian Lillard.

Brooklyn's James Harden also intends to play.

Baseball

Civale likely headed to IL

Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand.

Colleges

Mastodon wins Monticello Open

Purdue Fort Wayne men's golfer Jadden Ousley won the Monticello Open on Monday with a 5-under 66. Ousley, who will begin his sophomore season in 2021-22, shot 2-under on the front nine and 4-under on the back. He birdied three of the first four holes of the day, then birdied 10, 13, 14 and 18. Ousley had just one bogey in the round.

Creighton put on 2-year probation

The NCAA put Creighton men's basketball program on two years' probation and docked scholarships each of the next two seasons after alleging that former assistant coach Preston Murphy accepted cash from a management agency. Murphy, who was never charged with a crime, was given a two-year show-cause penalty.

Wisconsin seniors criticize coach

The Wisconsin State Journal says it received a 37-minute audio file this week of a Feb. 19 team meeting that was secretly recorded in which seven senior Wisconsin players, head coach Greg Gard and three assistant coaches were in attendance and the seniors were critical of Gard.

Vols eliminated by Longhorns

In Omaha, Nebraska, freshman Tanner Witt pitched 52/3 innings of shutout relief, Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single, and Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory.

Hockey

Former Sabres star Robert dies

Rene Robert, a member of the Buffalo Sabres' famed “French Connection Line,” died at a Florida hospital less than a week after suffering a heart attack. He was 72.

Swimming

Chinese star loses retrial

Chinese swimming star Sun Yang was banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules after a retrial at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.