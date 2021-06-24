Full capacity allowed for Purdue football

The Purdue football team will have no restrictions on crowds at Ross-Ade Stadium for the upcoming season, the Boilermakers announced.

The Tippecanoe County Board of Health has given Purdue authorization to return to 100% capacity in Ross-Ade and Holloway Gymnasium.

There will be no social-distancing or mask requirements and the events will return to having all traditional game day activities, including pregame tailgating, fan shuttles and band and cheer performances.

Decisions about capacity in Mackey Arena and other athletics facilities will be made in the near future, the university said.

Baseball

Indians' Civale out 4-5 weeks

Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to Cleveland's injury-ravaged rotation.

Alonso to defend Derby crown

The New York Mets' Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game. Alonso has 11 homers this season. Ohtani and Vladamir Guerrero Jr. are tied for the major league lead with 23 home runs each this season.

Basketball

Celtics hire Nets assistant Udoka

Boston hired Brooklyn assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Udoka, 43, spent seven years on Gregg Popovich's staff in San Antonio, including the 2013-14 season, when the Spurs won the NBA title.

Colleges

NCAA working on compensation

NCAA President Mark Emmert said the association is working on interim rules that will permit college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity by July and act as a bridge until there is a permanent solution. In a memo that was sent to member schools and obtained by The Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes.

Football

NFL sets opt-out deadline, rules

NFL players must decide by July 2 if they plan to opt out of playing this season due to COVID-19 concerns, though voluntary opt-outs will not be paid any stipend this year. In a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league and the NFL Players Association agreed that only high-risk players will receive a stipend of $350,000.

Tennis

Djokovic, Barty named top seeds

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was named as the top seed at Wimbledon as he seeks a 20th Grand Slam title while Roger Federer and Serena Williams will begin the grass-court tournament next week seeded seventh. Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty is seeded first on the women's side. The Australian hasn't played since retiring from her second-round match at the French Open due to the flareup of an upper-leg injury.