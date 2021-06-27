Gymnastics team taking shape

ST. LOUIS – Brody Malone grew up in northwest Georgia and spent part of his childhood tinkering around as a rodeo rider before finally committing full-time to gymnastics.

It's a decision that's carried him all the way to the Olympics.

The 20-year-old locked down a spot on the U.S. Olympic men's gymnastics team on Saturday, earning an automatic berth on the five-man team by capturing the Olympic Trials with a two-day all-around total of 171.600.

The victory, on top of the NCAA crown the Stanford junior won in April and the national title he won earlier this month cemented Malone's status as the leader of the men's program heading to Japan and beyond.

Yul Moldauer, the 2017 national champion and a three-time world championship team member, is heading to Tokyo next month too after finishing runner-up to Malone while also ranking in the top three on four events.

Sam Mikulak reached his third Olympics after being named to the team by the selection committee. Shane Wiskus, who relocated from the University of Minnesota to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center last fall with an eye on reaching Tokyo, was also named.

Malone, however, took his choice out of the selection committee's hands with a confident and controlled display.

He hardly seemed bothered by the stakes, improving his score on five of six events compared to Day 1. His high-bar routine is a series of daring releases in which he flings himself up and over top and appears to be ready to fall to the mat before catching the bar at the last second.

The “plus-one” spot designed for a specialist may be the committee's only tough decision, one that likely came down to Yoder, Stephen Nedoroscik and Alex Diab.

Yoder performed better on pommels than Nedoroscik over the course of two days, and his medal potential on the event is higher than Alex Diab's potential on rings.

Brandon Briones, Cameron Bock, Akash Modi, Allan Bower and Diab will serve as the alternates.

Track and field

Emily Sisson won the 10,000 meters at the Olympic trials in a race that was moved to earlier in the day to avoid the extreme heat.

Sisson pushed the pace early and no one could keep up as she finished in a trials-record time of 31 minutes, 3.82 seconds.

In the heat, she earned her place. Karissa Schweizer was second. She's now qualified in both the 10,000 and 5,000 meters. Alicia Monson took third.

The temperature at the start of the race was 85 degrees. It was supposed to held in the early evening when the temperature was expected to reach 102 degrees.

Rai Benjamin won the 400-meter hurdles at the Olympic track and field trials Saturday, earning a spot on the team for the Tokyo Games.

Benjamin, the silver medalist in the event at the 2019 world championships in Qatar, set a meet record with a finish in 46.83 seconds. It was also a personal best and gave him the world-leading time this season.

Katie Nageotte's pole vault of 16 feet, 23/4 inches Saturday put her on the Olympic team for Tokyo.

Nageotte's vault was a record at the U.S. track and field trials, as well as a personal best and the best leap in the world this season.

It will be Nageotte's first Olympics after finishing fifth at the trials in 2016.

Also making the team is Morgann LeLeux, who finished second with a vault of 15-5, and Sandi Morris, who was third with a leap of 15-1.

Leo and Indiana graduate Sophie Gutermuth finished seventh, clearing 14 feet, 9 inches.