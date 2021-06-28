TinCaps split pair to close 12-game trip

The TinCaps capped off their franchise-record 12-game road trip Sunday with a split doubleheader at Four Winds Field against the South Bend Cubs.

Fort Wayne won the first game, which had been suspended in the third inning because of rain Saturday night, 3-2 thanks to a two-run homer from slugger Agustin Ruiz in the fifth that broke a 1-all tie.

Ruiz has 10 home runs and 36 RBI, ranking in the top four in High-A Central in both categories.

The TinCaps bullpen pitched seven innings in the opening game and gave up only one run on four hits while striking out eight. Left-hander Ramon Perez pitched two scoreless innings and earned his second victory in as many appearances since being promoted to High-A.

Edwuin Bencomo pitched a scoreless inning in his first appearance in nearly three weeks because of forearm tightness.

Fort Wayne (22-25) dropped the seven-inning second game 11-4 after starter Matt Waldron surrendered nine runs (three earned) with seven walks in 22/3 innings.

The TinCaps took 4 of 6 from the Cubs and went 6-6 on the road trip.

AUTO RACING

Cindric wins Xfinity event

In Long Pond, Pennsylvania, Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off Ty Gibbs at Pocono Raceway. Gibbs was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.

BICYCLING

Tour newcomer grabs Stage 2

Tour de France debutant Mathieu Van der Poel snatched the race leader's yellow jersey with a win in the second stage in Perros-Guirec, France. Van der Poel, grandson of Tour great Raymond Poulidor, attacked in the sharp climb leading to the finish line at Mur de Bretagne to drop world champion Julian Alaphilippe, who had led after the first stage.

GOLF

Ex-Saints star wins local event

Former Bishop Dwenger star Logan Ryan won the Fort Wayne Golf Assocation's Amateur Open with a two-day score of 3-under 141. He shot a 73 Saturday at Cherry Hill Golf Club and finished with a 68 Sunday at Autumn Ridge to claim the title by a stroke over former Canterbury standout Michael Brothers, who had 73-69 for a 2-under 142. Lance Hoch and Jason Smith were at 1-under 143. Saturday leader Hunter Melton, who had a 70 at Cherry Hill, shot 76 at Autumn Ridge to finish 2 over.

TENNIS

Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, she confirmed during her pre-Wimbledon video news conference. She declined to say why she wasn't participating.

Wimbledon drops British woman

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Johanna Konta, the only British woman seeded in singles at Wimbledon, was dropped from the tournament because a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19. The All England Club said the 27th-seeded Konta was determined to have been in close contact with the team member and so is required to self-isolate for 10 days.