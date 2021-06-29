IU to play Syracuse in Big Ten/ACC event

Indiana will face Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Nov. 30 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this season, and Purdue will take on Florida State at Mackey Arena on the same day, the conferences announced. The annual slate of men's basketball games between two of the premier conferences in the country was announced in full Monday and will take place Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1.

Indiana defeated Syracuse to win the 1987 national championship, the fifth of the five titles the Hoosiers have captured. The Orange has won the five meetings since, including an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup in 2013 in which Syracuse toppled No. 1 seed Indiana. The Orange reached the Sweet 16 in 2021.

Florida State has defeated Purdue in two of the last three seasons, winning 73-72 in the 2018 Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Tallahassee and 63-60 in overtime in the championship game of the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic.

Notre Dame plays at Illinois on Nov. 29.

This will be the 23rd year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tip times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

BASKETBALL

US Olympic team roster revealed

USA Basketball formally revealed its roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The 12-man list includes five players – Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green – in their 30s. In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.

Blazers name Billups coach

The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Chauncey Billups as their new coach. Billups, a five-time NBA All-Star over a 17-year playing career, has never been a head coach. He has served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers for the past season.

CYCLING

Belgian wins Tour's 3rd stage

Tim Merlier of Belgium powered to victory in the third stage of the Tour de France in Pontivy, France, when several top contenders hit the ground during another crash-marred day. Ace sprinter Caleb Ewan, who won two stages last year, broke his right collarbone in a crash and abandoned the three-week race. Mathieu van der Poel rode safely at the front throughout the day and escaped unscathed to keep the yellow jersey he earned Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Broncos receiver Thomas retires

Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday following a decade-long career. Thomas was part of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50-winning team.

HOCKEY

Bruins player's infant son dies

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak says his son has died six days after birth. He did not disclose a cause. Pastrnak posted on Instagram that girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson gave birth to Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, who died June 23.