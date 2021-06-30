Fremont man picked for Paralympic team

Fremont resident Tom Davis was one of 14 athletes nominated to the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Cycling team. Team USA will field an experienced team at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 – eight cyclists have Paralympic experience for a combined 19 medals.

Davis is a combat-wounded veteran with a left leg amputation, originally from Ohio. In 2012, Davis connected with Turnstone to train with a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site as he worked toward a world championship in paracycling. Davis then traveled to Rio for the 2016 Paralympic Games and earned fourth in the road race and sixth in the road time trial.

The Tokyo Paralympics will begin Aug. 24. Cycling competition runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3.

COLLEGES

Huntington has softball coach

Huntington University hired Erin Rethlake as its 12th softball coach. Rethlake most recently served as an assistant coach at Indiana Tech. She played collegiately at Kentucky. As a senior at Huntington North, Rethlake was named Miss Indiana Softball after she posted a 13-2 record, a 0.80 ERA and 138 strikeouts. She added a .486 batting average with 14 home runs and 36 RBI and was named the Gatorade Indiana Softball Player of the Year. The Foresters went 25-29 last season (14-20 Crossroads League).

ND, IU football get commitments

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when five-star Mentor, Ohio, defensive end Brenan Vernon chose the Irish over offers from Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan, among others. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Vernon is the No. 18 recruit in the country, per 247sports.com, and the sixth-ranked defensive lineman. ... Indiana received a commitment from 2022 tight end Ryan Miller, a 6-6, 215-pound Chagrin Falls, Ohio product. Miller is the 34th-ranked tight end in the country and Indiana's eight-member class ranks 33rd nationally.

Cycling

Cavendish, 36, wins 31st stage

Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish sat on the road and cried Tuesday after posting a 31st stage win in the Tour de France on his return to cycling's biggest race following a three-year absence. The 36-year-old Cavendish is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34.

Football

Full capacity set for Colts games

The Indianapolis Colts will play this season's home games in front of crowds at full capacity after the local county health department approved the team's plan Tuesday. The announcement means all 32 NFL teams intend to open the season in front of full houses this September.

Golf

Korda sisters off to Olympics

Nelly Korda goes to the Olympics as the No. 1 player in the world, and the Americans will have one extra player than they had in 2016. The 60-player field for Tokyo was set Tuesday. Korda will be joined by older sister Jessica, who is No. 13 in the world. The other Americans are Danielle Kang (No. 5) and Lexi Thompson (No. 9).

High schools

Heritage star selects Toledo

Kiel Eldridge, a rising senior defensive end/linebacker and receiver at Heritage, announced Tuesday that he has verbally committed to Toledo football. Eldridge had 12 catches as a junior, four of them for touchdowns, as well as 35 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Hockey

McDavid receives 2nd Hart trophy

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid ran away in the voting to win his second Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on Tuesday. McDavid became just the second unanimous Hart selection – joining Wayne Gretzky in 1982 – in receiving all 100 first-place votes the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. McDavid also won his third Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player, which is voted on by NHL players. Also winning awards Tuesday were: Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury (Vezina, top goalie); Rangers' Adam Fox (Jack Norris, top defenseman); Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (Calder Memorial, rookie of the year).

Sabres find new head coach

The Buffalo Sabres announced they have hired Don Granato as their new head coach Tuesday. Granato had been the interim head coach after replacing Ralph Krueger behind the bench at midseason.