FWFC offense explodes in friendly

Whenever Fort Wayne FC scores a goal at Shields Field, the Fort Wayne FC Drummers set off a blue smoke bomb. By halftime of Thursday's friendly against Lansing Common FC, the Drummers had exhausted their supply.

When the smoke finally cleared in Fort Wayne FC's 7-0 win over Lansing in front of an announced crowd of 845, the Three Rivers Regiment advised that they'd nearly exhausted their supply as well.

“We deserved it,” said striker Noe Garcia. “We find the positive things, and everyone got game minutes. We tried to use those 30-40 minutes and leave everything there, and now we just move forward.”

But the look forward requires at least a glance back for Garcia. On Sunday, the Indiana Tech striker's second-half tally equalized against Dayton. On Thursday, USL League Two announced that goal was selected as Goal Of The Week.

Against Lansing, Garcia assisted on Jose Rodriguez's goal to open the scoring before netting a finish of his own in the 23rd minute.

Max Amoako's 44th-minute marker secured a few bits of history for expansion Fort Wayne FC – Amoako now stands as the only player to score in all three friendlies for the blue-white-clad hosts, as he also found the net in a 1-0 home win against Erie in a friendly May 25 and provided Fort Wayne's lone tally in a 2-1 loss to the Chivas U20 reserves last Friday.

In addition, Thursday's first half marked the first time FWFC scored three goals before halftime, let alone in a single half, as Fort Wayne improved to 2-0 in friendlies against domestic opponents at Shields Field.

That scoring mark would stand precisely 45 minutes, as Fort Wayne added four goals in a second half that featured no stoppage time. Former West Noble and IUPUI standout Uriel Macias potted a pair of goals and an assist in his first minutes of the season.

With coach Mike Avery's substitute patterns resembling hockey line changes as nearly 30 players saw time for Fort Wayne, Macias – who overcame multiple injuries and is rebuilding his fitness level – certainly pushed his name to the forefront regarding players to make a mark next season.

“It's great to be back,” Macias said. “It's been a long time coming, and I'm glad I got these two goals.”

Macias' second goal off an assist from Columbus Crew academy product Samuel Sarver on the match's final play provided the perfect sendoff for Sarver, who along with Brett Bebej will depart the club to prepare for the fall season at Indiana University. Bebej will return for his junior season, while Sarver will join the Hoosiers for his freshman campaign.

“It always just feels better when you know you could have scored but you give someone else the goal,” Sarver said. “It's like, you made his day, you made the fans' day, everyone says 'Wow, look at that pass.'”