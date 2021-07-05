Wimbledon readies for Manic Monday

Wimbledon's traditional Middle Sunday of rest will disappear in 2022, as will the Manic Monday that follows it.

For one last time, the oldest Grand Slam tournament was quiet as Week 1 of this year's edition ended. And for one last time, Week 2 will begin with a bevy of action, the only major to schedule all 16 women's and men's fourth-round singles matches on the same day.

Get ready for a packed schedule today that includes teenagers Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu, No. 1 Ash Barty and Kerber in women's matches, along with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, a total of eight of the top 10 seeds and 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda in men's matches.

Baseball

Ohtani matches Matsui record

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st home run of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Matsui needed 159 games to hit his 31 homers for the Yankees, while Ohtani has done it in just 81 games for the Angels while also making 12 starts on the mound.

Basketball

Doncic, Slovenia going to Tokyo

Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the Olympics for the first time, after winning 96-85 at Lithuania on Sunday to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Games.

High Schools

Vikings runner wins, honored

Addy Wiley, a rising senior at Huntington North, was named the Gatorade Indiana Track and Field Girls Player of the Year on Friday. On Saturday, she won the 1-mile run race at The Outdoor Nationals Presented by Nike, which were held at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field. She ran a 4:42.78 to beat runner-up Sophia Gorriaran by just over a second. Angola rising senior Izaiah Steury, who ran in the boys mile at the same meet Saturday, took seventh place in 4:09.61. He finished 6.31 seconds behind winner Nathan Green of Idaho. The Gatorade athlete of the year honor was announced on the same day that Wiley broke the high school girls state record in the 800, running 2:04.40 and taking second place at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle on Friday.

Miscellaneous

Qualifier to be held in Nashville

The United States' first home World Cup qualifier, against Canada on Sept. 5, will be at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The venue for the match, announced Sunday, will follow the Americans' opener at El Salvador on Sept. 2 and precede a Sept. 8 match at Honduras.

Pogacar retains Tour lead

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept control of the Tour de France on a rain-soaked second day in the Alps as a crash-filled opening week took its toll on rivals on Sunday. Both last year's runner-up Primoz Roglic and former race leader Mathieu van der Poel dropped out of the race before the grueling 144.9-kilometer (90-mile) route from Cluses to Tignes on Sunday.

Verstappen wins Austrian GP

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, clinching a third straight victory and extending his lead over title rival Lewis Hamilton to 32 points after nine races. It was Verstappen's fifth win of the season compared to three for Hamilton.