Fireworks accident kills Jackets' goalie

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July.

Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. Kivlenieks, 24, was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. Authorities earlier said the Lativan had died of an apparent head injury during a fall, but an autopsy clarified the cause of death.

The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's office reported preliminary autopsy results Monday afternoon.

Kivlenieks played in the ECHL as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings during the 2018-19 season.

BASEBALL

Rays postpone today's game

The Tampa Bay Rays have postponed today's game against the Cleveland Indians due to the projected path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will play a doubleheader Wednesday. The pair of seven-inning games in St. Petersburg, Florida, will start at 12:10 p.m.

Cubs sign backup catcher Chirinos

The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent catcher Robinson Chirinos. A .231 career hitter over parts of nine seasons with Tampa Bay, Texas, Houston and the New York Mets, Chirinos figures to back up Willson Contreras. He gets an $800,000 salary while in the majors and $150,000 while in the minors. The Cubs designated catcher Taylor Gushue for assignment.

Arizona alumnus new coach

Chip Hale is returning to Arizona. The school announced that the Tigers third base coach is leaving Detroit for Tucson, where he won a national championship as a player in 1986. Hale replaces Jay Johnson, who left last week to become the coach at LSU after leading the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series.

BASKETBALL

Hawks to retain coach McMillan

The Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement with interim coach Nate McMillan to accept a full-time role after he led the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals.

USA Basketball official resigning

USA Basketball women's national team director Carol Callan will step down after the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her role as the president of FIBA Americas. Callan has been with the national team since 1995 and has worked behind the scenes to help the U.S. win six consecutive Olympic gold medals.

GOLF

Charity tourney targets suicide

Stop Suicide of Northeast Indiana will be hosting a charity golf tournament at Eel River Golf Course in Churubusco on Saturday. The registration deadline is Wednesday. Foursomes may register for $220 and single golfers for $55. All skill levels of golfers are welcome. For more information, go to www.stopsuicidenow.org/golf.