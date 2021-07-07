Italy defeats Spain in shootout to reach final

LONDON – Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick Tuesday to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final.

The midfielder took a trademark hop at the end of his run-up before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

The match had finished 1-1 through extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute, but Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th. Morata missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it.

Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark.

Auto racing

IndyCar to stay at Road America

IndyCar plans to keep making stops at Road America, announcing a multiyear extension that keeps the Wisconsin road course on the annual schedule of the open-wheel racing series.

Australian GP gets canceled

The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled after local organizers and Formula One couldn't come up with a compromise over Australia's strict travel and quarantine issues.

Basketball

Nichols sidelined

ESPN has replaced Rachel Nichols as its sideline reporter for the NBA Finals following a report detailing critical comments she made about Black colleague Maria Taylor. The network announced that Malika Andrews would handle that role for the series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

Dickinson to stay with Michigan

Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season. He made the announcement on social media a day after DeVante' Jones also chose to play for the Wolverines next season.

Cycling

Tour results

In Valence, France, Mark Cavendish won the 10th stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint, putting himself within one win of Eddy Merckx's record haul of 34 at cycling's biggest race. Tadej Pogacar kept the race leader's yellow jersey.

Hockey

Komets news

The Komets' jersey auction will take place online starting at 10 a.m. today and running through noon Monday. Winners will be notified via email at the end of the auction, and jerseys will be shipped after the winners have completed their transactions. A portion of the auction proceeds will be directed to local charities. The auction will be at www.komets.com or www.shop.komets.com. Championship merchandise can also be found there. ...

The first domino of the Komets' Kelly Cup team has fallen. Marco Roy has signed to play in Slovakia for the Bratislava Capitals, according to a tweet from his agent, Nick Riopel. Roy had two assists in eight playoff games for the Komets, after 10 goals and 34 points in 27 regular-season games.