USA Ball Hockey to hold women's tryouts

USA Ball Hockey will have tryouts for the U.S. Women's National Team on Saturday and Sunday at the SportOne Parkview Icehouse, 3869 Ice Way. The tryouts will determine player representatives for the United States at the ISBHF World Championships to be held in Canada in June 2022.

USWNT coaching and scouting staff will be in attendance throughout the camp to evaluate players.

All players interested in trying out can register for the evaluation camp through our registration portal, which can be found at usaballhockey.com/uswnt/. Same-day registrants will also be accepted. All players who register will also receive a USA Ball Hockey T-shirt.

BASEBALL

Bauer's leave extended 7 days

Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players' association.

Mattingly back in Miami for 2022

Miami manager Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022, general manager Kim Ng said during the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Basketball

Virus knocks out 3 on Team USA

The USA Select Team will be without three players for the remainder of Olympic training camp for coronavirus-related reasons, though there are no indications that any cause for concern exists past those players. A person with knowledge of the situation said the three players involved for the virus-related reasons were Immanuel Quickley of New York and Charlotte teammates P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges.

Cycling

Tour results

In Nimes, France, Nils Politt posted his first Tour de France stage win after pulling away from a breakaway group. The German rider from the Bora-Hansgrohe team attacked from a reduced group of three riders with about 7.5 miles left and reached the finish in the southern city of Nimes on his own.

High schools

Area signing

Lakewood Park Christian graduate Blake Miller signed with the Huntington track and field team on Wednesday. Miller placed sixth in the high jump at the North Side sectional in May. He also competed in the 400 and 4x400.

Hockey

Tarasenko requests trade

Vladimir Tarasenko asked St. Louis for a trade, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The Blues declined comment when asked about Tarasenko's trade request.

Tennis

Radal return set

Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court tournament in Washington for the July 31 to Aug. 8 event that serves as a U.S. Open tuneup.

Kyrgios opts out of Olympics

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Australia's tennis team for the Olympics hours after Tokyo's governor confirmed a ban on fans in the city's stadiums during the games which start July 23.