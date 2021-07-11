Beasley happy with 1st season for FWFC

With a résumé that includes five CONCACAF Gold Cup championships and Champions League experience on two continents, DaMarcus Beasley knows full well what a soccer club can mean to a city. As the first American to play in a UEFA Champions League semifinal and the only American to play in four World Cups, Beasley now plies his trade as the brand ambassador for Fort Wayne FC, where he hopes to weave his knowledge from a two-decade playing career into the fabric of a city that stands ready to embrace the Beautiful Game's impact throughout the community.

Beasley recently sat down with The Journal Gazette and delved into several topics regarding the expansion club, which wraps up its inaugural season in USL League Two at 6 p.m. today against Great Lakes Division-leading Kalamazoo FC at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field.

Buoyed by crowds of over 2,700 for the first home game against Toledo Villa FC and 3,641 fans through the turnstiles for an international friendly against the Chivas U20 reserves, the club saw over 10,000 fans attend its first nine games this season.

On Saturday, club president Erik Magner announced that the club ranks among the top of the over 90 clubs in USL League Two in attendance.

With 320 season tickets sold in its first year, Fort Wayne FC stacks up particularly well compared with its Great Lakes Division compatriots – Fort Wayne's first league win at Toledo Villa drew just eighty, while the largest crowd Oakland County FC has drawn in seven years of competition numbers 700, for instance. That foundation gives Beasley promise for what matches could resemble in upcoming years.

To get there, Beasley knows that despite Fort Wayne FC's season ending today, his work now ratchets up to build toward the future. To that end, Fort Wayne FC recently announced Beasley's partnership with the Bookstart Fund, an organization that provides books to poverty-level homes in six area counties.

Q. What was the biggest positive surprise this year?

A. Whenever you start something new, you never know how it's going to be. To be able to see the fans come out and enjoy watching soccer, it was amazing. I didn't really know if the community would embrace soccer, but it was something that surprised me and I loved it. I loved going around Fort Wayne and seeing Fort Wayne FC hats or T-shirts. It's really, really cool to see it around town, the support we have from the community.

Q. What was the most frustrating element of this season?

A. I think probably the one thing that surprised me the most was getting guys registered. I didn't know how difficult sometimes that would be. It was a problem in the beginning of the season, they were able to train but they weren't able to play in games. We got over that hurdle, but having that in the beginning and the middle of the season was challenging. Now that we know exactly what we're doing in that area, I think that'll go a lot smoother next season.

Q. What are some of the best things you've seen with the club?

A. The first thing is a huge improvement from the team on the field from the first day to now. I know that the results haven't gone as we would have hoped, but as a guy that's been at training pretty much every day I see the improvement the boys have made, even from tryouts to now. They're also willing to interact with the community. Obviously this is our first year and there are a lot of things we can improve on, but whenever something was asked of them, they were happy to do it. That builds a real strength in the team, it shows they care about the results, but they also care about the club and the city they live in.

Q. What's the biggest area that the club can improve?

A. The biggest thing for me is our work in the community. That's a no-brainer. For us to be successful, we need our community support. We need our fan support. I think we did an OK job with that this year, and I just think that's something we can 100% improve on next season. We want to affect people's lives in a positive way through soccer. The sky's the limit with community outreach.

Q. How would you rate the fan support?

A. I think it's been great. I love the support we get from the fans. Just being at the games and meeting different people, (they're) not all from Fort Wayne. It's people from Chicago, or people from Ohio, we're getting people from different areas. Now that we see some of those crowds we can bring in, it's our job to keep our fans engaged and keep people in the seats. We want the city to feel like they're connected with us, and we're connected with them. We have to create that culture of what our club stands for.

Q. How does Fort Wayne-area talent factor into the future plans for Fort Wayne FC?

A. We feel like we have a lot of talent that we can help develop and move on to bigger stages. I think that is not easy, but I feel that as we move forward, the people we put in place are crucial. We want to create a real stepping stone to the next level. I think we have to get that part right, and if we do have a 15-16-17 year old (like 21-year old Fort Wayne native Akil Watts, currently playing for Louisville City FC in the USL Championship) in our area, we definitely would be interested in playing them on our first team. Those things are really important to us in our vision moving forward.

Q. The club has stated a goal of playing in USL League One – a true professional league with paid players – in 2023. Is the club on target to reach this goal?

A. That is the plan. It's still a work in progress and it's no secret the stadium is a big part of that. We all know that our plan's for the stadium to be built at some point, but it hasn't gotten to shovels in the ground. Things take time. It's a slower process, but right now talks are still being had and everyone's still positive about having a soccer stadium in Fort Wayne, so for me that's good news.