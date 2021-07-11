Injury replacements for All Stars named

DENVER – Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League's starter in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Coors Field.

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced Saturday by Major League Baseball. Molina said later Saturday that he will also skip the All-Star Game to rest.

Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also earned selections from the players' ballot, replacing Houston second baseman José Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom also said he was withdrawing. The commissioner's office picked Washington's Max Scherzer, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Walker Buehler, the Mets' Taijuan Walker and Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta as additions to the NL pitching staff.

MLB also added Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to the NL roster, and Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay second baseman Joey Wendle to the AL roster.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity results

In Hampton, Georgia, Kyle Busch completed a 5-for-5 sweep of what might be his final season in the Xfinity Series with a late recovery at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Noah Gragson was third, followed by Justin Haley and Ty Dillon.

Trucks results

In Knoxville, Iowa, Austin Hill survived a Friday night race on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway for his first NASCAR Truck Series victory of the year.

Baseball

Pepitone sues Hall to get Mantle bat

Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has filed a lawsuit against the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum seeking the return of the Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run more than five decades ago. The suit claims that Pepitone agreed to lend the bat to the Hall of Fame “with the understanding and upon the condition that it would be returned to him at any time upon his request.” Pepitone claims he was always reassured by museum staff that the bat would be returned whenever he wanted it.

Players' father gives Heimlich

Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways. Ross is a pediatrician at Stanford Hospital. He was at the park to see the Washington Nationals, for whom Joe Ross, who was with the TinCaps in 2012 and 2013, plays.

BASKETBALL

US, France to meet in finals

Team USA defetaed Team Canada 92-86 and will play Team France at noon today in the championship of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, who will play at Purdue in the fall, had four points and three rebounds for Team USA. Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block. Purdue center Zach Edey had 16 points, 16 rebounds, 3 blocks for Team Canada.

Golf

On the course

In South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz eagled the par-5 18th hole to take a two-point lead over Vinny Del Negro into the final round of the American Century Championship0.