Furst helps US win gold at U19 tourney

Former Blackhawk Christian star Caleb Furst captured a gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia on Sunday. The Americans rallied from an eight-point third-quarter deficit to defeat France in the championship game, 83-81.

Furst, who will begin his college basketball career at Purdue in the fall, scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in 10 minutes against the French.

The Fort Wayne native was one of three Boilermakers to earn a medal in the tournament. Purdue guard Jaden Ivey led all American scorers with 16 points in the gold medal game and also had four rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block.

Ivey was named to the World Cup All-Star 5 Team, along with Purdue teammate Zach Edey, who led Canada to a bronze medal after a 101-92 victory over Serbia in the third-place game. The 7-foot-4 Edey had 12 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks against Serbia.

Furst averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in his first international competition.

BASEBALL

Cubs prospect MVP at Futures

Chicago Cubs prospect Brennen Davis homered twice in the thin air of Coors Field, and Cincinnati's José Barrero, Colorado's Michael Toglia and the Mets' Francisco Alvarez also went deep to lead the National League over the American 8-3 in the Futures Game of top young talent. Davis was selected MVP.

MLB news

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during Atlanta's 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. An MRI showed the severity of the injury. ...

Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola was scratched from his start Sunday at Boston and placed on the COVID-19 injured list along with third baseman Alec Bohm after testing positive. Right-handed pitcher Connor Brogdon and left-hander Bailey Falter were placed on the list because of contact tracing, the Phillies said. ...

Boston signed reliever Matt Barnes to a two-year deal that runs through the 2023 season. ...

Miami right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start Sunday's game against Atlanta. The 25-year-old righty broke the mark of eight straight strikeouts to begin a game set by Jim Deshaies in 1986 and matched by Jacob deGrom in 2014 and German Marquez in 2018.

BASKETBALL

Fever wins 3rd straight game

In College Park, Georgia, Teaira McCowan had 21 points and 14 rebounds to help Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 79-68. The Fever (4-16) won its third in a row after 12 straight losses. The win was also Indiana's first on the road.

Magic hires coach

Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club.

CYCLING

American wins Tour's 15th stage

In Andorra La Vella, Andorra, American Sepp Kuss won the grueling 15th stage of the Tour de France as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory. Kuss is the first American to win a stage at cycling's biggest race since Tyler Farrar 10 years ago.

GOLF

Masters champ to miss Open

Three more players withdrew from the British Open at Royal St. George's, a growing list that includes Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who has tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and former British Open champion David Duval also withdrew. That brings to 13 the number of players who had been planning to play but withdrew.

Mixed Martial arts

McGregor loses after injury

Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor badly injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The fight was stopped after the first-round bell when McGregor (22-6) was unable to continue.