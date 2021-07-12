FWFC players thank fans as season ends

As Fort Wayne FC starting forward Noe Garcia departed Sunday's USL League Two match against Great Lakes Division foe Kalamazoo FC in the 78th minute, he paused after stepping off the field. Prior to shaking the hand of coach Mike Avery, he raised his arms in the air and started applauding the 1,128 fans who attended Fort Wayne's 4-1 loss at Shields Field.

Soaking in the final moment of a season that didn't turn out the way the expansion club intended, Garcia was struck at just how well fans continued to support the team.

“I mean, I think we do not deserve these fans,” Garcia said. “I'm not saying that to get good with them, I really mean it. They're just amazing. They're here every single game. Rain, storms, they stay here and support us. I just cannot be more grateful for them.”

Although Kalamazoo FC (9-1-4) secured the Great Lakes Division championship with the victory, Fort Wayne (1-8-5) held its own in forging a 1-all halftime tie. After giving up a goal in the 27th minute, the hosts clawed back in the 41st.

Bellmont graduate Joel Harvey connected with Carroll product Zach Tom, who battled through a pair of defenders before scoring. Kalamazoo showed its quality in scoring three times in an 11-minute stretch midway through the second half.

FWFC averaged over 1,100 fans per game this season, nearly five times more than any other club in the Great Lakes Division and one of the best in all of USL League Two.

“It was a great feeling (scoring a goal), especially today being able to wear the captain's armband,” Tom said. “I think Fort Wayne's been waiting for something like this. Every single game, no matter the result, people are still coming out and supporting us. To be able to do that, even in the first year, the potential of it is unreal.”

Fort Wayne battled throughout, earning a corner kick in the 88th minute. Bishop Dwenger graduate Emerson Nieto took the free kick, placing the ball right on defender Nick Burgess' head, but the effort on goal sailed just wide.

“I think the difference between a team like them that just won the league, and a team like us that didn't, comes in just those tiny little moments,” Avery said. “We seem to pay for mistakes in ways that other teams don't, and we don't make them pay for mistakes in ways that we seem to.

“I think it's just little tweaks here and there. Some of it is adding a little confidence and a little swagger to the game.”