Hoosiers land Snider offensive lineman

Snider offensive lineman D.J. Moore, a senior, has committed to play college football at Indiana, he announced on social media Monday.

“It's done. I'm stayin' home,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Moore chose the Hoosiers over offers from Purdue and a number of other Big Ten teams, including Nebraska and Minnesota.

He is projected as an offensive guard in college and is the No. 413 recruit in the country, according to 247sports.com and the 10th-ranked player in the state. Rivals has him ranked much higher, at No. 220 nationally, making him a four-star recruit.

Moore's commitment is the latest in a string of recruiting victories for Indiana: He is the 12th commitment in the class and, going by Rivals' rankings, is the third four-star player to commit to the Hoosiers in the last three weeks. Indiana's class, which is likely to be the best in program history, is ranked No. 20 in the country by 247.

BASEBALL

TinCaps set day for military, vets

The TinCaps will celebrate Military Appreciation Day during a game against the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field on Aug. 29. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. and complimentary tickets are available for active and veteran military families. For ticket information and availability, go to www.tincapsmilitary.com. Further questions can be directed to Morgan Warnock at 260-482-6400 or warnock@tincaps.com.

COLLEGES

Linebacker picks Notre Dame

Linebacker Jaylen Sneed, a four-star recruit out of Hilton Head, South Carolina, has committed to Notre Dame, choosing the Irish over offers from Oregon, Oklahoma and Tennessee, among others.

Guard transfers to Mastodons

Purdue Fort Wayne announced the addition of 5-foot-8 guard Shianne Johnson, a transfer from Weber State, to its women's basketball team. The Mastodons also announced the signings of former Concordia and Homestead guard Sylare Starks, a Detroit Mercy transfer, and freshman Arieonna Ware.

Warriors bowler on US team

Indiana Tech bowler Morgan Nunn, who will be a sophomore in the fall, earned a spot on the 2022 Junior Team USA. She won the position with a second-place finish at the Junior Gold Championships. She averaged 185.6 in 26 games in qualifying in the tournament, then defeated defending U20 champion Patricia Rosalesto in a semifinal match 190-175. Nunn joins Indiana Tech teammate Maryssa Carey on the U.S. team.

High Schools

Luers names AD

Bishop Luers announced that assistant athletic director and dean of students Kevin Mann will become the school's new athletic director. Mann will replace Kevin Godfroy, who has been in the position for five years. Before coming to Luers, Mann taught at Bishop Dwenger and West Noble. He played Division II soccer at Purdue Fort Wayne.

HOCKEY

Jenks' jersey K's top seller

The Komets' end-of-season jersey auction ended Monday, and A.J. Jenks' sold for the most – $4,025. Shawn Szydlowski's sold for $3,026. Mathieu Brodeur's went for $2,675. Anthony Petruzzelli's sold for $2,176, as did Alan Lyszczarczyk's. A portion of the proceeds will go to local charities.