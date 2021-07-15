City Swim and Dive Meets set for return

The City Swim and Dive Meets will return this summer after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Dive Meet is Friday and Saturday, while the City Swim Meet will be held July 30-Aug. 1. Both meets will take place at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium with limited spectators.

“We really can't express enough our excitement to hold these two meets again,” co-swim meet director Yardley Glassley said in a statement. “The City Swim and Dive meets are a staple of summer for many families in the area. ... We are excited to be back!”

The City Swim and Dive Meets have been held since 1961. The Fort Wayne Summer Swim and Dive League is composed of 12 area swim and dive clubs.

Baseball

Ex-Carroll star drafted by Reds

Former Carroll catcher Hayden Jones signed with the Cincinnati Reds as an undrafted free agent, he announced on social media. Jones played one season each of college baseball at Mississippi State and Illinois State and hit .230 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 15 runs scored in 2021 with the Redbirds. He also threw out 7 of 21 runners on stolen-base attempts.

Basketball

Pelicans nearing head coach hire

New Orleans is negotiating with Suns assistant Willie Green about taking over as head coach, but no deal is in place

COLLEGES

PFW women's golf coach leaves

Purdue University Fort Wayne women's golf head coach Matt Zedrick has resigned to accept a coaching position at another Division I university.

Ohio coach Solich retires

Ohio coach Frank Solich is retiring after leading the program through 16 seasons of unprecedented success to focus on his health.

Nebraska hires Alberts as AD

Nebraska announced it hired former star football player Trev Alberts as its new athletic director.

Cycling

Tour results

In Saint-Lary-Soulan, France, Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar finished ahead of his rivals and took a major step toward another title with a perfectly executed 17th-stage win in the Pyrenees.

GOLF

City native wins Girls State Junior

Fort Wayne's Madison Dabagia won the Girls State Junior Championship with a three-round total of 2 over at Ulen Country Club in Lebanon. She had a final-round 2-over 73, after back-to-back 71s. Westfield's Samantha Brown was second at 10 over. Fort Wayne's Simone Senk tied for fifth at 13 over.

High schools

Baseball all-state teams named

The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state teams late Tuesday. Among those chosen were Class 4A first team selections Kaleb Kolpien and Carter Mathison of Homestead. They were joined by teammate Brennen Weigert and Columbia City's Sam Gladd, who were honorable mention picks. In Class 3A, the area was represented by first team honoree Dalton Wasson of Heritage and honorable mentions Xavier Nolan of Bishop Dwenger, Kameron Salazar of Wawasee and Damien Gudakunst and Coley Stevens of Leo. Class 2A picks included first-teamer Owen Willard of Eastside and honorable mention Adam Besser of South Adams.

HOCKEY

Vaive re-signs with Cyclones

The Cincinnati Cyclones re-signed player/assistant coach Justin Vaive to a contract for next season. Vaive, 32, spent the 2020-21 season with the Kelly Cup champion Komets.