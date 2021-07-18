German soccer team exits field over racism

WAKAYAMA, Japan – Germany's Olympic soccer team walked off the field during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games on Saturday in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha.

The game was stopped with five minutes remaining and with the score 1-1, the German soccer federation said.

“The German team left the field together after our player Jordan Torunarigha was racially insulted,” the federation said on Twitter.

Torunarigha's club, Hertha Berlin, responded by saying “that's the only correct decision!”

The friendly game in Wakayama, Japan was Germany's last preparation match before it plays Brazil in Yokohama on Thursday. Coach Stefan Kuntz' team also plays Saudi Arabia on July 25 and Ivory Coast on July 28 in Group D.

The 23-year-old Torunarigha, who is the son of former player Ojokojo Torunarigha of Nigeria, has faced racist abuse before. He was targeted with monkey chants by some Schalke fans in a German Cup game on Feb. 4, 2020. Schalke was fined $54,600 for its supporters' abuse.

Auto racing

NHRA results

Steve Torrence led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night at Bandimere Speedway in the return of the Dodge/SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals. Matt Hagan led in Funny Car with a 3.966 at 319.22 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and Matt Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field with a 7.145 at 188.46 on an EBR.

Basketball

Unseld Jr. hired by Washington

Wes Unseld Jr. was hired as coach of Washington, bringing the former Denver assistant full circle with the franchise his father led to its only NBA title. Unseld carries a strong resume. He spent the past six years with the Nuggets and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season.

Cycling

Tour results

In Saint-Emilion, France, Tadej Pogacar is all but guaranteed to win a second straight Tour de France title after completing the penultimate stage unscathed.

Golf

Barbasol results

In Nicholasville, Kentucky, James Hahn missed a chance to shoot the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. He settled for a 12-under 60 and a chance to win Barbasol Championship. Eight strokes back entering the day, Hahn had two eagles in the career-best round to move within two strokes of leader J.T. Poston at Keene Trace.

LPGA results

In Midland, Michigan, Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

HOCKEY

Haas comes out of retirement

Kyle Haas, who had an exciting rookie season with the Komets and then retired to pursue boxing, is back on the ice. He signed with the Dundee Stars in Scotland. Haas, 27, had two goals, nine points and 164 penalty minutes for the Komets in 2019-20.

Rangers trade for Goodrow

The New York Rangers acquired the rights to pending free agent forward Barclay Goodrow from Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay as part of a pair of moves before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft. New York sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Lightning.

Stars reach deal with Heiskanen

Dallas signed defenseman Miro Heiskanen to an eight-year contract worth $67.6 million. The deal carries an annual salary cap hit of $8.45 million through the 2028-29 season.