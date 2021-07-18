Area has history of great athletes

Soon, they'll be considered Fort Wayne sports immortals.

On July 21, Andrea Filler will become the 12th and on July 31 Rachel Dincoff will be the 13th athlete to represent northeast Indiana in the Olympics. Bishop Dwenger graduate Filler competes in softball for Italy and DeKalb graduate Dincoff represents the U.S. in the discus.

Here's a look at Fort Wayne's Olympic history:

Robert Juday, Paris, 1924

A 1919 Geneva High School graduate and high jump state champion, Juday broke the United States Junior AAU record in 1923 and won the AAU National Championship in 1924, Juday finished third in the Olympic trials. At the Olympics, Juday failed to qualify during the preliminary jumps. Juday moved from Fort Wayne in 1974 to live in Sarasota, Florida, where he died in 1988 at age 87.

Dan Zehr, Los Angeles, 1932

As a 16-year-old South Side sophomore, Zehr won the 1932 Olympic trials to compete in the 100-meter backstroke. He won three preliminary races before finishing fourth to three Japanese swimmers in the final. His time was 1:10.9. Zehr returned to Fort Wayne and won the NCAA 150-yard backstroke title at Northwestern. He attempted to qualify for the 1936 games but finished fourth in the trials.

Zehr died in August 2001, at age 85.

Don Lash, Berlin, 1936

After setting a U.S. record in the 10,000 meters and winning the 5,000 meters at the 1936 trials, Auburn's Lash finished eighth in the 10,000 meters and 14th in the 5,000 meters at Berlin, winning the Sullivan Award as the nation's top amateur athlete in 1938.

Lash died in 1994, at age 82, and was inducted into the U.S. Track Hall of Fame in 1995.

Verle Wright Jr., Melbourne, 1956

Verle Wright Jr. used to shoot at North Side High School's underground range before enlisting in the Navy in 1946. After leaving the Navy in 1948, to help make ends meet, he joined the Army Reserves. In 1956, he made the Olympic team, but finished well out of the medal contention. He rarely missed again, winning eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals in international competition. In 1958 he won the world championship in the 300-meter kneeling free rifle event with a world-record score.

He died in 2012 at age 84 in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Sharon Wichman, Mexico City, 1968

When Sharon Wichman started competing in the mid-1960s, there was a boys swimming team at Snider High School but not one for girls. A few years later, Wichman said she was the only female swimmer she knew of at the time. At age 16 and a junior, Wichman because the first Fort Wayne woman to compete in the Olympics and the area's first gold medalist. She won 200-meter breast stroke and set an Olympic record in 2:44.4. She also won bronze in the 100-meter breast stroke.

Jones was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1991. She lives in Churubusco.

Matt Vogel, Montreal, 1976

After finishing third in the American trials, Vogel surprised everyone by winning the 100-meter butterfly gold medal. He came back the next day to win another gold medal on the 400 medley relay team. Following the Olympics and a parade through downtown Fort Wayne, Vogel returned to the University of Tennessee and helped the Volunteers win a national title. He now coaches in Maine.

Steve Bigelow, Seoul, 1988

A former Big Ten champion and All-American at Michigan, Bigelow finished 10th in the 200-meter backstroke at the Seoul Olympics. Bigelow tried to return to the Olympics in 1992 but lost in the trials despite swimming a faster time than the one he had in 1988. Bigelow lives in Lake Worth, Florida.

DeDee Nathan, Sydney, 2000

South Side's DeDee Nathan placed second in the heptathlon at the 2002 U.S. Nationals, seventh in the world championships in 2001 and won the USA Outdoor Nationals title in 2001. After missing the team by 1 second in 1996 in her second Olympic Trials, Nathan came back in 2000 to make the team and finish ninth in Sydney. She also became the first female IU track athlete to participate in the Olympics.

She lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mike Marchesano, Athens, 2004

A 1994 Elmhurst graduate, Marchesano pitched for Italy with little luck during the 2004 games. During two Olympic appearances as the ace of the Italy staff, Marchesano pitched 122/3 innings, giving up four runs and 14 hits. His teammates managed only one hit in his first game and two in his second, getting shut out both times.

Marchesano continues to live in Fort Wayne.

Lloy Ball, Atlanta, 1996; Sydney, 2000; Athens, 2004; Beijing, 2008

The only U.S. male in a team sport to participate in four Olympics, the volleyball player won a gold medal in 2008 with a four-set win over Brazil. He was part of the U.S. National Team from 1994 to 2008 and was the longest-tenured team captain in program history. Ball was recognized several times as the world's best server or setter, and in 2008 he was selected as the World League Most Valuable Player. He was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2015.

He lives in Angola.

Amy Yoder-Begley, Beijing, 2008

Yoder-Begley rode a final-lap kick at the U.S. Trials to qualify for the 2008 Olympics in the 10,000-meter run. In that race, she was easily in third place, but still needed to meet the qualification standard and that last boost lifted her past it. She nearly beat her personal best over the final 5,000 meters and got under the standard time by less than a second, finishing in 31:43.6. She then placed 26th at the Olympics.

The East Noble graduate lives in Atlanta.