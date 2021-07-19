Champs win opener of $1 million tourney

Former Ball State guard Taylor Persons scored a game-high 17 points and the No. 9 seed Fort Wayne Champs won their first-round game in The Basketball Tournament, defeating No. 8 PrimeTime Players 72-61 in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday.

The Basketball Tournament is a $1 million winner-take-all single-elimination tourney.

The Champs led 23-10 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the lead to 19 when former Mad Ant Ramon Harris made a 3 with 6:35 left in the first half. They were never really threatened in the second half and finished off the victory when Persons made a reverse layup to get his team to 72 and trigger the Elam Ending.

Fort Wayne shot 52% from the field compared with 36% for PTP.

Former North Side star Trevion Crews scored four points for the Champs in 13 minutes and added three assists and three rebounds. Former Indiana Hoosier Devin Davis had 12 rebounds in a team-high 32 minutes.

Davis will face fellow former Hoosiers Remy Abell and Maurice Creek when Fort Wayne takes on No. 1 seed Sideline Cancer at 4 p.m. today.

AUTO RACING

Hamilton wins on home track

Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, to reignite his title defense. The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory and slash the gap to Verstappen at the top of the drivers' championship from 33 points to eight. Verstappen crashed out of the race after clashing with Hamilton, with the Dutchman spinning hard into a barrier with an impact that registered at 51G.

Series champ wins Funny Car

Defending series champion Matt Hagan raced to his first victory at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado, beating Alexis DeJoria in the Funny Car final Sunday in the Mile-High NHRA Nationals. Hagan beat DeJoria with a 4.105-second pass at 305.70 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye for his first victory of the year and 37th overall. Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

BASEBALL

Mets ace deGrom going on IL

The New York Mets will place right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness, manager Luis Rojas announced. DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow.

Lynn, White Sox extend deal

Lance Lynn signed a $38 million, two-year contract to stay with the Chicago White Sox covering 2022-23. The 34-year-old is earning $8 million in 2021, the final season of a $30 million, three-year contract he signed with Texas in 2018.

GOLF

Barbasol decided in playoff

Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, for his first PGA Tour victory, beating J.T. Poston with a tap-in par on the sixth hole of a playoff. Poston drove into the water that lines the right side of the par-4 18th at Keene Trace and made a bogey on the final extra hole. Power hit the fairway, played his second to 12 feet and two-putted for the victory.

SOCCER

US tops Canada at Gold Cup

Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in and the United States beat Canada 1-0 in Kansas City, Kansas, to win Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Moore's goal was the fastest since U.S. records began in 1990. Clint Dempsey scored 30 seconds in against Ghana in the Americans' 2014 World Cup opener. The U.S. finished atop its first-round group with a 3-0 record and will play its quarterfinal on July 25 at Arlington, Texas, against Costa Rica or Jamaica.