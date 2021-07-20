Local entry ousted from $1 million TBT

The Fort Wayne Champs fell in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Monday, losing 92-71 against No. 1 seed Sideline Cancer. The defeat ended the Champs' run in the 64-team, single-elimination tournament that has a $1 million winner-take-all-prize.

The Champs, seeded ninth in the West Virginia region, led by as many as six in the first quarter and were ahead 25-23 at the end of the period. Sideline Cancer, which reached the tournament finals in 2020, led 46-43 at halftime and then took control in the third quarter, outscoring Fort Wayne 23-9.

Former Ball State guard Taylor Persons led all scorers with 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting for the Champs, and former Mad Ant Stephan Hicks added 20 points.

Trevion Crews, the 2014 SAC Player of the Year at North Side, had an assist in 10 minutes for the Champs.

Former Indiana players faced off in the contest, as well. Devin Davis had eight points and four rebounds for Fort Wayne, and Maurice Creek and Remy Abell had eight points apiece for Sideline Cancer.

BASEBALL

Mets manager banned 2 games

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was suspended for two games and fined for excessive arguing with umpires, an outburst that followed a bizarre play Sunday at Pittsburgh. Rojas was to begin serving his suspension Monday night at Cincinnati. He said he was not offered the chance to appeal. The amount of the fine was not revealed.

Basketball

LaVine stays home for now

The U.S. Olympic men's basketball team left for Tokyo without Zach LaVine, who entered the health and safety protocols. The Americans have 12 names on the roster; only eight were with the team for the trip to Japan because three – Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker – are still playing in the NBA Finals and LaVine is in the protocols. There is hope that LaVine will be able to join the team at some point in the not-too-distant future.

T-Wolves forward on Spain roster

Spain power forward Juancho Hernangómez, who was ruled out of the Tokyo Games earlier this month because of a left shoulder injury, made the team's Olympic roster after all. The Spanish federation had said Hernangómez, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, would need significant time to recover from a dislocated left shoulder. He got hurt in an exhibition game against France on July 8. But when Spain revealed its Olympic roster Monday, he made the cut – a sign that the national team believes he will be able to play in Tokyo.

COLLEGES

Pandemic cost NCAA millions

The NCAA spent nearly $68 million on legal services during the 2019-20 fiscal year even as it lost hundreds of millions in revenue in the pandemic, according to tax documents released Monday. Revenue was down more than 50% over the previous year, from more than $1.1 billion to just over $520 million, mostly because the lucrative college basketball tournaments were canceled as the coronavirus hit the U.S. hard early in 2020. Saying it “continues to defend its mission and core values,” the NCAA also listed its legal expenses for 2019-20 at $67.7 million, more than double the $33 million the previous year “due to an accrual of $34.8 million related to the Alston case.” Last month, the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in that case, upholding a lower court's ruling in an antitrust case. The 9-0 decision means the NCAA cannot cap compensation schools provide to athletes for educational benefits.