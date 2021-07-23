Castroneves coming back to Indy in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Helio Castroneves will race for a record fifth Indianapolis 500 win in 2022 with Meyer Shank Racing.

Castroneves, who won his record-tying fourth Indy 500 in May, has agreed to a full-season ride with Meyer Shank.

Castroneves, 46, only has a partial schedule this season with Meyer Shank and has not raced since he joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears, his former mentor at Team Penske, as the only four-time winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Castroneves is also scheduled this season to drive for MSR on the Indianapolis road course, as well as at Portland, Laguna Seca and the season finale at Long Beach.

Baseball

Rays deal for slugger Cruz

Tampa Bay added a big bat for the remainder of the season, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota in exchange for right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

Basketball

Bucks parade in Milwaukee

Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city's first NBA championship in half a century.

Pelicans hire Suns assistant

New Orleans hired Phoenix assistant Willie Green as their new head coach. Green, a former NBA player who turns 40 on July 28, is a first-time head coach after serving as an NBA assistant coach the past five years.

Russell to auction items

Bill Russell announced he is offering hundreds of items from his personal collection, including trophies, rings, basketballs, jerseys, letters, photos and other keepsakes.

COLLEGES

PFW names new softball coach

Amber Bowman was named the new Purdue Fort Wayne softball coach. Bowman spent the last two seasons at Division II Davenport, which went 18-13 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2021.

Tech track teams earn honors

Indiana Tech men's and women's track and field earned 2021 NAIA National Scholar Team of the Year recognition by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The women's program won the indoor and outdoor awards, the first time Tech's women's program has won the Scholar Team of the Year for both seasons in the same year. The women won the indoor and outdoor national championships and had a cumulative team GPA of 3.17. The Warriors men's program earned the indoor honor. It's indoor team had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.1 and won the NAIA Indoor National Championships. It's the second time that Tech's indoor track team has earned the National Scholar Team honor.

Football

On the field

New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore has reported to the team for training camp but will start it on the active/physically unable to perform list. ...

All-Pro middle linebacker Fred Warner signed a five-year extension with San Francisco that will take him through the 2026 season. ...

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California last Saturday. He was 58.